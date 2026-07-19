New York Mets Sign 21-Year-Old To $1 Million Deal During Phillies Series

On Sunday, the New York Mets will finish their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The series is tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Mets Sign 21-Year-Old To $1 Million Deal

Earlier this month, the Mets selected Aiden Robbins in the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote (on July 11): “With their 3rd-round pick (No. 92 overall), the @Mets select @TexasBaseball outfielder Aiden Robbins, No. 29 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

It’s now been announced that Robbins has signed a deal with the Mets.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline wrote (on July 17): “3rd-rder Aidan Robbins signs w/ @Mets for $1 million (slot 92 value = $859,900). @TexasBaseball OF, led the Big East (.422) & @OfficialCCBL (.307) in batting in 2025, went for more power & quadrupled his previous career high w/24 HR this spring.”

Social Media On Robbins

Here’s what people have been saying about Robbins:

@PSLToFlushing: “Mets sign 3rd rounder Aiden Robbins for $1M $140,100 over slot”

@NYM_News: “24 HRs in 2026 (10th nationally) 1.122 OPS in 2026 (17th nationally) .537 OBP in 2025 (5th nationally) .422 AVG in 2025 (6th nationally) Drafting Aiden Robbins at 92nd overall, the Mets got a 1st round talent in the 3rd round. ABSOLUTE steal of the draft by the #Mets here.”

@CupofMets: “Boom. It was a good day for the Mets – inking Robbins (long thought to be a first round selection) & C Jacob Madrid, 13th rounder who forewent his commitment with Oregon to sign. Post deadline, the Mets SHOULD re-enter the top 15 system in baseball conversation.”

Baseball Unstitched: “Third round steal for the Mets. We had Robbins’ within our Top 30 Mature approach at the plate, battle tested in college and with Team USA. Expect this 3rd round pick to make noise quickly in the minors”

@BrendanCarr88: “Excellent! LFG! Can’t wait to see this kid in action”

Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 41-58 record in 99 games.

Following the Phillies, they will remain on the road to visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in Wisconsin.