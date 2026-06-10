Hi, Subscriber

New York Mets Sign 25-Year-Old Catcher Before Cardinals Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 02: Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets opened up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.

They lost by a score of 7-0.

New York Mets Sign 25-Year-Old Catcher

GettyManager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 01, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, the Mets signed Jack Scanlon to a Minor League contract.

MLB.com wrote: “New York Mets signed free agent C Jack Scanlon to a minor league contract.”

Scanlon played his college baseball at Oregon and Miami.

MLB.com added: “C Jack Scanlon assigned to St. Lucie Mets.”

Social Media Reacts To Scanlon Signing

GettyA Mets players glove and hat on the dugout bench during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@metsbatflip1: “The Mets have signed Catcher Jack Scanlon to a minor league deal. Scanlon (a local guy, originally from Ridgewood, NJ) was hitting .337/.437/.651 with 7 home runs over 86 at-bats with the New York Boulders of the Frontier League.”

@Zeke99881237a: “Scanlon this yr in Indy ball in Pomona for the NY Boulders: 25g 31/111 ~ .333/1.079 8HR 24 RBI 6 2B 15r 23k/7w/ 9HBP”

Frontier League: “🎉CONGRATULATIONS🎉 to @nyboulders catcher Jack Scanlon on having his contract purchased by the @Mets!”

Mets Right Now

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets walks to the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on June 09, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets are the last-place team in the National League East with a 29-37 record in 66 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 15-16 in 31 games at home).

Cardinals Right Now

GettyJordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals high fives JJ Wetherholt #26 after defeating the New York Mets 7-0 in the game at Citi Field on June 09, 2026 in New York City.

The Cardinals are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 36-28 record in 64 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 17-12 in 29 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Mets Sign 25-Year-Old Catcher Before Cardinals Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x