New York Mets Sign 25-Year-Old Catcher Before Cardinals Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets opened up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.

They lost by a score of 7-0.

New York Mets Sign 25-Year-Old Catcher

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, the Mets signed Jack Scanlon to a Minor League contract.

MLB.com wrote: “New York Mets signed free agent C Jack Scanlon to a minor league contract.”

Scanlon played his college baseball at Oregon and Miami.

MLB.com added: “C Jack Scanlon assigned to St. Lucie Mets.”

Social Media Reacts To Scanlon Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@metsbatflip1: “The Mets have signed Catcher Jack Scanlon to a minor league deal. Scanlon (a local guy, originally from Ridgewood, NJ) was hitting .337/.437/.651 with 7 home runs over 86 at-bats with the New York Boulders of the Frontier League.”

@Zeke99881237a: “Scanlon this yr in Indy ball in Pomona for the NY Boulders: 25g 31/111 ~ .333/1.079 8HR 24 RBI 6 2B 15r 23k/7w/ 9HBP”

Frontier League: “🎉CONGRATULATIONS🎉 to @nyboulders catcher Jack Scanlon on having his contract purchased by the @Mets!”

Mets Right Now

The Mets are the last-place team in the National League East with a 29-37 record in 66 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 15-16 in 31 games at home).

Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 36-28 record in 64 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 17-12 in 29 games on the road).