Mets Sign Intriguing Trio of Players as Struggles Continue

The New York Mets have added three young players to the organization amidst their disappointing season.

New York had sky-high expectations this season, but the Mets will once again miss the playoffs. With the season not going their way, New York added some young players to the organization as undrafted free agents, following the MLB Draft.

According to the MLB transactions log, the Mets signed shortstop Jake Ogden, outfielder Jack Toomey, and left-handed pitcher A.J. Colarusso.

Ogden plays shortstop and third base and went undrafted after he ended his college career at Miami. With the Hurricanes last season, he hit .315 with 6 home runs and 36 RBIs, and is a good on-base threat who also plays solid defense. He was assigned to the FCL Mets.

Toomey, meanwhile, played his college baseball at Boston College and has also been assigned to the FCL Mets. At Boston College last season, he hit .316 with 5 home runs and 27 RBIs. He played two years with the Eagles as he began his college career at Holy Cross.

The final player the Mets signed is Colarusso, who also played at Boston College. The left-handed pitcher started 16 games last season, going 5-4 with a 4.45 ERA as he played four years at Boston College and adds some pitching depth to the organization. The 22-year-old was also assigned to the FCL Mets.

Mets Open for Business Ahead of Trade Deadline

New York has had a disappointing season, and the Mets will be sellers ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline.

With the deadline getting closer, Mets insider Chelsea Janes of SNY reported that the team is open for business.

“A rival executive said the Mets informed their team that the sale is on, and that everyone but young stars Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and the obvious, Juan Soto, is available. That doesn’t mean everyone will go. But it means the Mets will listen on just about everyone, which is in keeping with what people familiar with their thinking have signaled for weeks,” Janes wrote.

“That the Mets are fielding calls already suggests they will be spreading out their sell-off over several weeks, rather than waiting until the week of the deadline when the market has settled and time constraints create a more frenetic process. Some executives argue that selling earlier, before more teams have identified themselves as buyers or sellers, can increase returns and take advantage of immediate desperation while demand is low.”

It’s clear that the Mets are open to making some major moves, and could be a team to watch ahead of the deadline.

Ex-Player Details New York’s Struggles

The Mets’ season has been a massive disappointment, and former Mets player Keith Hernandez reflected on the team’s struggles.

Speaking at Fanatics Fest, Hernandez detailed some key reasons why they have struggled.

“There’s no real No. 1 reason. There are a lot of reasons,” Hernandez said. “Injuries, pitching, the bullpen has been shaky recently. The newcomers haven’t done the job. They haven’t performed up to expectations. That’s a question you want to ask them. It’s been a tough year.”

The Mets are 42-59 and last in the NL East.