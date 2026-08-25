Mets Announce Decision on Slugging Top-25 Prospect Before Brewers Game

The New York Mets lost two games of a three-game set to the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, after winning five of their six games before that.

The assignment only gets tougher for the Mets as they open a new three-game series Tuesday at Citi Field, this one against the team with the best record in baseball, the 81-50 Milwaukee Brewers.

Before the opening game of the Brewers series, the Mets announced the good news on one of their top outfield prospects.

Eli Serrano III returned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies lineup Tuesday, activated from the 60-day injured list after a two-month absence.

The New York Mets outfield prospect delivered instantly, launching a solo home run in his first at-bat back, reigniting buzz around a player once considered one of the system’s top outfield bats.

Serrano’s homer, his fourth of the season at Double-A, capped a stretch that saw him sidelined for more than two months and marked the finish line of a rehab process that began earlier this month, according to the Rumble Ponies.

Eli Serrano III’s Injury and Rehab Timeline

Binghamton placed Serrano on the 7-day injured list on June 14, 2026, halting an early-season stretch at Double-A. The move became a longer-term issue on August 4, when the club transferred him to the 60-day injured list.

Public reporting has not detailed the exact nature of the injury, which is typical for minor league injuries, though a midseason organizational prospect breakdown noted Serrano had been playing through a shoulder issue before landing on the injured list, according to SNY. He also battled an ankle injury in 2025 that limited him at High-A Brooklyn.

Serrano began a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on August 11 and played in several games there before Tuesday’s activation returned him to Binghamton’s active roster.

The absence cost Serrano nearly ten weeks of development time, returning him to a Binghamton lineup that could use his left-handed pop down the stretch.

Eli Serrano III’s Path to the New York Mets Organization

Serrano is the son of Sammy Serrano Jr., a Stetson University standout the San Francisco Giants selected in the second round of the 1998 MLB Draft. The younger Serrano attended Patriot High School in Nokesville, Virginia, where his father served as head coach, before joining the Pro5 Baseball Academy in Apex, North Carolina, according to Amazin’ Avenue.

Despite drawing interest as a physically projectable prospect, Serrano went undrafted out of high school in 2022 and enrolled at North Carolina State University, where he played first base as a freshman before shifting to center field as a sophomore.

The Mets took Serrano in the fourth round, 111th overall, in the 2024 MLB Draft and signed him for $697,500, slightly above the assigned slot value, according to Amazin’ Avenue. He debuted that summer with St. Lucie.

Serrano’s stock has been shaped as much by tools as by time missed. Prospects Live ranked him 13th in the Mets system entering the year with a 45 overall future potential grade, while Amazin’ Avenue placed him in the low 20s on its offseason list.

MLB Pipeline currently ranks Serrano at No. 15 in the Mets system.

The 6-foot-5 left-handed hitter brings a patient approach and above-average raw power to a Mets organization that has continued advancing him to Double-A despite the recurring injuries. Evaluators generally project him long-term to a corner outfield spot given his size and arm strength, with an eye toward a 2027 or 2028 major league timetable as a platoon bat or complementary piece if his power keeps developing.