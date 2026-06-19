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6-Year New York Mets Player Becomes Free Agent After Release From Current Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 27: Drew Smith #62 of the New York Mets reacts after a pitch he delivered to Connor Joe of the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning during game two of a double header at Citi Field on May 27, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Mets and Philadlephia Phillies will be off.

The Mets are coming off a 6-4 victory on Thursday.

They will have two more games against the Phillies (on Saturday and Sunday).

6-Year Mets Player Becomes Free Agent After Release

GettyDrew Smith #40 of the New York Mets reacts after giving up a run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on September 11, 2023 in New York City.

Also on Friday, news came out that a former Mets player is headed for free agency.

Robert Murray of FanSided wrote: “Source: Right-hander Drew Smith is opting out of his minor-league contract with the Minnesota Twins. Smith, who pitched in 24 games in Triple-A this season, previously pitched in six major-league seasons with the Mets and posted a 3.48 ERA.”

Looking At Smith

GettyDrew Smith #33 of the New York Mets pitches in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 11, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Smith was picked in the 3rd round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all six years of his MLB career with the Mets.

In 2021, Smith went 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA in 31 games.

GettyTomas Nido #3 of the New York Mets talks to pitcher Drew Smith #62 during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on June 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Smith could end up being a good addition to another team in need of pitching depth.

The 32-year-old has gone 12-13 with a 3.48 ERA in 191 career games.

It will be interesting to see if another team signs Smith before the end of the 2026 season.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com wrote (on March 25): “Drew Smith, whom the Nationals released last week, has drawn interest from 15+ teams, per source — including the Mets, who have an open bullpen spot. A Met from 2018-24, Smith hasn’t pitched since Tommy John 16 months ago. But he went 5.1 IP, 0 R, 7 K this spring with the Nats.”

GettyDrew Smith #40 of the New York Mets pitches in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on September 13, 2023 in New York City.

Mets Right Now

GettyManager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 34-41 record in 75 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 16-23 in 39 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Phillies, the Mets will return home to host the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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6-Year New York Mets Player Becomes Free Agent After Release From Current Team

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