New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision Before Padres Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets will finish their series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

They are coming off a 3-2 loss on Saturday.

Juan Soto finished with one strikeout in four at-bats.

New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 6/7 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto DH J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez LF L. Torrens C H. Brazobán SP”

After starting in left field in each of the last two games, Soto has been moved to DH on Sunday.

It’s a smart move for the Mets to get Soto rest, while keeping his bat in the lineup.

The 2019 World Series Champion is currently batting .280 with 49 hits, 13 home runs, 29 RBI’s, 28 runs and six stolen bases in 47 games this season.

He is in his second year with the Mets.