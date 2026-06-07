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New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision Before Padres Series Finale

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 02: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets takes the field during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets will finish their series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

They are coming off a 3-2 loss on Saturday.

Juan Soto finished with one strikeout in four at-bats.

New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision

GettyMarcus Semien #10 and Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets celebrate on the field after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 05, 2026 in San Diego, California.

For Sunday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 6/7 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto DH J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez LF L. Torrens C H. Brazobán SP”

After starting in left field in each of the last two games, Soto has been moved to DH on Sunday.

It’s a smart move for the Mets to get Soto rest, while keeping his bat in the lineup.

The 2019 World Series Champion is currently batting .280 with 49 hits, 13 home runs, 29 RBI’s, 28 runs and six stolen bases in 47 games this season.

He is in his second year with the Mets.

GettyJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets grounds out during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 01, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision Before Padres Series Finale

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