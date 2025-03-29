Hi, Subscriber

Soto’s First Amazin’ Blast — Bat Flip and All — Powers Mets Win

In baseball, one of the oldest sayings is that there’s always another game tomorrow. The New York Mets new $765 million superstar Juan Soto had a Casey at the Bat moment on opening day, striking out in a key spot to finalize the Mets’ defeat. Fast forward to a night later, and Soto added to what Mets fans hope will be a long career of memorable moments.

The Mets’ new superstar launched his first long ball in orange and blue during Friday night’s matchup in Houston. Facing Astros starter Hunter Brown, Soto jumped on a cutter and sent it soaring into the second deck at Daikin Park, leaving no doubt the moment it left the bat.

The blast, measured by MLB Statcast at 107.3 mph off the bat and projected 390 feet, was a no-doubter that silenced the crowd and gave Mets fans their first glimpse of the power they hoped for when the team brought him aboard.

“It was pretty incredible,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said to reporters postgame. “Not easy to do. You’re talking about a pitch that’s out of the strike zone, up and in. I think it’s a cutter 96 and he’s able to turn on it and hit it on a line like that — yeah, amazing.”

Soto, 26, admired his handiwork as the ball took flight, taking a few slow steps out of the box before casually tossing his bat aside.

When pressed afterward on whether he knew it was leaving the yard the moment he connected, Soto flashed a grin and replied without hesitation, “One hundred percent.”

The Mets’ Griffin Canning will face Houston’s Spencer Arrighetti in the series finale tonight.

