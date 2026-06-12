ESPN Analyst Gives Mets Fans bad News About Potential 2026 Turnaround

The New York Mets are within shouting distance of the National League wild card on the second anniversary of their Grimace-induced turnaround.

Yet, according to ESPN MLB writer David Schoenfeld, they are toast.

Schoenfeld spelled out why the Mets are “really toast” despite the fact they are only 5.5 games out of the final National League playoff berth with more than 90 games remaining.

The Mets (30-38) are in last place in the National League East, 15 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves and seven games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL’s second wild card.

David Schoenfeld: The Mets are ‘Really Toast’

The Mets had World Series aspirations after reloading their talent pool during the offseason. They, of course, made the marquee trade for Freddy Peralta while also acquiring Marcus Semien and Luis Robert Jr. and signing infielder Bo Bichette.

Yet, the offseason moves were the start of their disastrous 2026 season, per Schoenfeld.

“Did David Stearns and Steve Cohen have the worst offseason in MLB history?” Schoenfeld wrote for ESPN.com on Friday.

Schoenfeld then spelled out the awful decisions Stears and Cohen made, including Robert, Peralta, Bichette, acquiring Semien for Brandon Nimmo, signing Jorge Polanco and Devin Williams and letting Pete Alonso walk in free agency.

“That’s seven significant moves in one offseason,” Schoenfeld wrote. “It’s not that some of them haven’t worked out. It’s not just that all of them haven’t worked out. It’s that all of them haven’t worked out in a completely disastrous fashion (OK, Peralta hasn’t been a complete disaster).”

There is Still Time for the Mets to Turn Things Around

The Mets have a minus-18 run differential, which leads to a 32-36 Pythagorean win-loss record. They they are 7-12 in one-run games and are 14-21 away from Citi Field.

But after a dismal 7-19 April, they are 20-17 in their past 37 games. The Mets were 11 games under .500 as recently as May 26 but are 8-5 since and have gained three games in the wild-card race in that span.

Many must remember the Mets were 11 games under .500 in 2024 before going 65-38 and running to the National League Championship Series and pushing the eventual-champion Los Angeles Dodgers to six games.

Yet, the Mets’ optimism could be due to some good injury news. They got catcher Francisco Alvarez back from a torn meniscus Tuesday and could get star shortstop Francisco Lindor as soon as next week. Plus, Polanco could return the week after, albeit as a DH.

But Baseball Reference gives the Mets just a 2% chance of making the playoffs, and Schoenfeld still thinks they are toast.

“I’m reluctant to write off the Red Sox, [but] that’s not the case with the Mets,” Schoenfeld wrote. “Fun fact to consider: They haven’t even played the Atlanta Braves or Philadelphia Phillies yet (they host the Braves this weekend and will play at Philly next week). It might start to get even worse.”