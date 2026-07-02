Steve Cohen Reveals When Mets’ Search for Next Manager Will Begin

T

he New York Mets have been in the news a lot over the last several days since firing manager Carlos Mendoza last Friday.

A big reason for the added attention stems from owner Steve Cohen, who sat down with New York Post Sports on Wednesday to discuss a range of topics that made waves across social media.

Mets’ Manager Search

One of those topics was when Cohen plans to begin the search for the organization’s next manager.

Cohen made it clear the search will begin shortly after the season concludes. He also said he doesn’t think “there will be a shortage of people” lining up to interview for the job.

“We’re going to do a proper search at the end of the year,” Cohen said. “I don’t think there will be a shortage of people who will want this job. We’re going to try and make the best choice that we can.”

Steve Cohen on the Mets future managerial plans: “We’re going to do a proper search at the end of the year. I don’t think there will be a shortage of people who will want this job. We’re going to try and make the best choice that we can.” Via @nypostsports — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 1, 2026

Mets’ Struggles Continue

The Mets fell to 36-51 after Wednesday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. They are 2-4 under Green after going 34-47 with Mendoza as manager this season.

“If you asked me at the beginning of the season, I never would’ve expected this. It’s horrendous,” Cohen said about the team’s struggles.

“My life is going great except for one thing. I watch every game, I’m dying with the fans. Fans text and email, I answer back. They build their whole lives around the baseball season. When you take the joy away, it’s a fair reaction.”

Steve Cohen on the Mets fanbase: “My life is going great except for one thing. I watch every game, I’m dying with the fans. Fans text and email, I answer back. They build their whole lives around the baseball season, when you take the joy away — it’s a fair reaction.” — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 1, 2026

Cohen Speaks on 2027 Outlook

While this season is certainly far from over, the Mets face a major uphill climb. They currently sit in last place in the NL East and more than 10 games out of a National League Wild Card spot.

Even looking ahead to 2027, Cohen mentioned he has concerns about what the roster could look like depending on which players opt in or opt out. He said he’ll rely on the front office “to be creative.”

“2027 could be tougher,” Cohen admitted. “We have to wait on who opts in and opts out, we could be close to $300 million before anything else. When I look at ’27 I get concerned, it’s going to be a weird year. This is where I look to my [front office] to be creative.”