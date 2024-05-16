Steve Cohen Posts Cryptic Tweet – What Was Really Behind the Message?

As the stark reality of another disappointing MLB season appears on the New York horizon, a restless Mets fanbase begins to think out loud. When team owner Steve Cohen drops a cryptic tweet to confound matters, things can quickly spiral out of control.

Before this past evening, the last snippet of organizational philosophy shared with Mets Nation was a familiar company-towed line we hear from all franchises expected to contend.

You know, the generic, “I think the goal is to make the playoffs. Pretty simple. Let’s not overthink this. If we don’t make the playoffs, obviously I’d be disappointed” type stuff.

That’s exactly what Steve Cohen reiterated this spring as a collective hope was yet to be disheartened by a deflating stretch of baseball that now has the Mets losers of 15 out of their last 22 games, and double-digits behind division-leading Philadelphia.

So what exactly did Cohen tweet?

Cohen Said What?

When a struggling team with a payroll north of $300 million (also drowning in luxury tax) and their owner posts a message such as the following, there’s bound to be a swift reaction.

Steve Cohen, responding to a frustrated Met fan who basically called for a roster blowout, hinted, “All in the future, not much we can do until the trade deadline”

As the sharks began to circle that comment like an Open Water stranded diver, it suddenly disappeared. Too late; damage done.

It’s All in the Interpretation

The essence of a cryptic message is the mysterious tone that prompts a subjective response. In this case, however, the ambiguity meter is laboring to move.

As CBS Sports Mike Axisa pointed out, “It’s not unreasonable to interpret those words — “All in the future, not much we can do until the trade deadline” — as Cohen saying the Mets indeed plan to again trade away veterans for prospects, but they can’t do it yet because the market hasn’t developed.”

But after sharing a phone conversation with Cohen himself, SNY’s Andy Martino offered this angle.

“Cohen’s Twitter response could have just as easily been interpreted as an intention to buy at the deadline.”

“I can tell you from spending time in the clubhouse that the players believe in the current team, too. In the expanded postseason era, that is the rational mindset.”

Already carrying nearly 1/3 of a billion dollars in commitments to the 2024 roster and a likely ceiling of a Wild Card playoff berth only, isn’t it a bit difficult to embrace a potential buyers strategy for the Mets front office?

C’mon, Don’t Bullsquat Me

Even though Martino confirmed that Cohen said he “actually meant to send a direct message, which he occasionally does when interacting,” the nucleus of the message remains the same—regardless of the chosen delivery method.

Did Cohen tip his hand?

The old saying is that what’s in you will eventually come out of you.

All things considered—and with all due respect, I don’t see much gray area in Cohen’s tweet.

Cohen Denies Team Will Be Sellers

The last thing team accountants want to see circulating in May is a plan to sell off pieces and become a shell of the expectations that were out front of the franchise back in the spring. Butts in seats and TV ratings do matter—particularly for MLBs highest team payroll.

So naturally, Cohen—in damage-control mode—doubled down on his earlier comments when speaking with Martino.

“I believe in this team,” Cohen said. “I believe in the back of the baseball card. It’s way too early to speculate on anything. It’s May 16. I expect to make the playoffs. I know the fan base is frustrated, but it’s still early. We’re still very capable of making the playoffs. I fully expect to make the playoffs.”

That’s great, but I have to admit: After writing about trade deadline options involving the Mets’ Pete Alonso (I was literally composing it last night just before Cohen’s tweet surfaced), I’m now leaning toward a reality where Cohen and GM Daniel Stearns are prepared to fill the storefront display case with Met notables.

After all, just making the playoffs is quite another matter than being actual World Series contenders. Considering the Mets currently sit at 110-1 (Draft Kings) and the tweet is unlikely to resonate well in the clubhouse, perhaps a blowup is the best long-term move.