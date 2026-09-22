Mets Get Strong Carlos Beltrán Take Ahead of Rangers Series

The New York Mets must decide this offseason who will be their next manager after firing Carlos Mendoza midseason and appointing Andy Green as interim manager. Moreover, the Mets have missed the playoffs for a second straight season.

With the offseason a few days away for the Mets, names will begin to emerge, and one of them is Carlos Beltrán. In 2019, Beltrán was hired as the Mets manager, but he and the team mutually agreed to part ways after he was involved in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Nonetheless, could Beltrán, who is currently in the Mets’ front office, want to take the job he agreed to do a few years ago? As New York begins its series with the Texas Rangers, SNY’s Chelsea Janes doesn’t see Beltrán as the next manager for the Mets.

“He definitely did not sound eager to take that job,” Janes said during a Sept. 21 appearance on “Baseball Night in New York.” “Now, maybe that’s some posturing. Maybe he doesn’t want to be disrespectful to Andy Green.

“But it just sounds like a guy who’s content to be where he is. He’s got a great role in the front office. He checks in with the players now and then. You know how much they exactly lean on him? I don’t personally know, but he’s there. He’s in the room.”

Carlos Beltrán Might Not Want Mets Challenge

Moreover, Janes notes that because Beltrán is in the room in the team’s front office, he knows what it will take to turn the Mets around. As a result, the former big leaguer might not want to take on that challenge.

“Being in the room means he also understands how much work it would take to do what the Mets are trying to do, to turn this around, to schedule spring training, to do all these things,” Janes added. “So maybe he’s just content to be where he is.

“That’s what he communicated and frankly, the way he communicated it and kind of the vibe he’s given, the way players talked about him, [Francisco] Lindor, [Juan] Soto, were kind of like, it’s if he wants it, it’s up to him. If he wants it, it just gave me the vibe that, look, this is a guy who may think about this later, but right now he’s good where he is for a variety of reasons.”

Would Albert Pujols Make Sense as a Managerial Candidate?

Recently, Janes explains why the Mets might not be keen on hiring someone like Albert Pujols, who could want to run the team his own way, potentially conflicting with what David Stearns, the team’s president of baseball operations, wants.

“[Pujols has] obviously got a ton of credibility, but the thing that is tricky there, and I think is also tricky with people like Carlos Beltrán with [Alex] Cora, is he’s a big personality,” Janes said in a Sept. 10 video on SNY’s YouTube channel.

“It’s not necessarily someone who’s going to come in and say, ‘I’ll fit into your system,’ and that’s an assumption. I don’t know that for sure. It didn’t work after extensive interviews with the Padres. I think in part from what we’ve heard because he wasn’t going to have enough control and if I’m a former player, a Hall of Fame-caliber player, I want to do things my way.”