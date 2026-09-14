New York Mets Announce Sudden Juan Soto Change Before Orioles Series

On Monday night, the New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field.

Most recently, the New York Mets lost 2-0 on Sunday against the New York Yankees.

Juan Soto went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while serving as the team’s designated hitter for the second consecutive game.

New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Change

Ahead of the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 9/14 F. Lindor SS J. Soto LF B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF J. Young DH M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF B. Baty 1B F. Alvarez C J. Tong SP”

After back-to-back games as the designated hitter, Juan Soto will return to the outfield as he will play left field and bat second on Monday.

It will mark Soto’s 57th appearance in left field. He has served as the Mets designated hitter in 40 games this season.

He’s posted slightly better offensive numbers when he’s played field, as he has a 157 WRC+. Meanwhile, he’s got a 141 WRC+ when serving as the designated hitter.

Overall, the five-time All-Star is batting .272 with 95 hits, 25 home runs, 10 doubles, two triples, 57 runs, 60 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 98 games.

Mets Right Now

After dropping two out of three against the New York Yankees, the New York Mets 69-80 on the season. They have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games. The Mets still have an outside shot at the playoffs, as they have not been mathematically eliminated from a Wild Card berth.

Right-hander Jonah Tong will make his second start this season. Tong allowed four runs over five innings in his first start. He struck out seven batters and earned the win against the Miami Marlins.

Orioles Right Now

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Orioles 9/14 D. Beavers LF P. Alonso 1B G. Henderson SS C. Mayo 3B J. Holliday 2B C. Encarnacion-Strand DH H. Kjerstad RF C. Cowser CF C. Narváez C B. Young SP”

After going 3-7 in their last 10 games, the Baltimore Orioles have dropped to 72-78 as they have fallen to last place in the American League East.