Mets Get Telling Update on Tarik Skubal’s Upcoming Free Agency: Report

The New York Mets have to make a change once again after a so-far disappointing 2026 season. A Wild Card spot is becoming unrealistic, and injuries to key players hint at a campaign to forget.

So what can the high-spending Mets do in the winter?

One answer could be pursuing ace pitcher Tarik Skubal in free agency. However, it will take some precious patterns in New York’s operations to make a drastic change, says MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

“If the Mets want him, they’ll have a chance, as Cohen’s billions will always give them a chance. A better question is will the Mets want him?” DiComo wrote. “If you’re asking my opinion, the Mets should push hard to acquire Skubal in hopes of making this one of the league’s most dynamic rotations. But Stearns has essentially zero history of handing out long-term contracts to starting pitchers, and the one biggish deal he did do recently, Manaea’s three-year, $75 million pact, aged poorly. So I won’t be convinced he’ll pursue Skubal until it actually happens.”

Mets general manager David Stearns has a history of not handing out high-dollar deals to starting pitchers. He will need to change this pattern if the Mets seriously consider landing Tarik Skubal.

David Stearns’ Pattern of Not Paying Starting Pitching

The barrier between the Mets and landing a big-name, high-cost starting pitcher comes from the club’s operations. This strategy hasn’t panned out for New York in recent years. Large deals for Max Scherzer in 2021 and Justin Verlander in 2022 led New York to trade them away after underwhelming tenures.

Not to mention a three-year, $75 million deal for Sean Manaea that has “aged poorly,” said Anthony DiComo.

This led owner Steve Cohen and general manager David Stearns to shift focus to a different strategy.

“Stearns has remained disciplined and methodical in building his pitching staff, preferring starting pitchers he says he believes have untapped potential, ” said ESPN’s Jorge Castillo last August.

Ultimately, a pursuit of Tarik Skubal in free agency next season will go away from the usual script in New York.

It should be something to think about, as their recent moves haven’t panned out.

Francisco Lindor Says He Wants to Stay With the Mets

One of the biggest names in trade deadline talks was New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. The 32-year-old ended up staying with the franchise because of his 10-year, $341 million contract, which runs through 2031.

Once the deadline passed, rumors mentioned that the Mets could still deal the shortstop during the offseason. Francisco shut down these talks, saying he wants to stay with the team moving forward.

“When I signed up here, it was to be in the good times and bad times and to win,” Lindor told the New York Post.

It’s worth adding that Lindor’s contract has a full no-trade clause that runs through 2031. If a trade were to take place, it would have to be with Lindor’s permission.