Tarik Skubal Predicted to Join NL East Team Amid Free Agency Frenzy

Tarik Skubal is going to be the top starting pitcher available in free agency this winter. He has won back-to-back American League Cy Young awards and will be highly sought after, which should make for a very interesting several weeks leading up to the likely implementation of a lockout.

The Los Angeles Dodgers should be in the mix to retain his services for 2027 and beyond, but they are going to have competition from other big market teams. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand listed several teams that could be in the mix for him, including the New York Mets.

Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report predicts that the Mets will ultimately be the ones to win the sweepstakes.

“If Los Angeles can do enough to prove to Skubal that this year was an anomaly and that the team is not the aging unit it looked like at times in the playoffs, one would have to figure they would be the front runner,” Beaston writes.

“The Mets, though, are a young team with pieces in Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, and Nolan McLean that have them set up nicely for the future. Add in future Hall of Famers Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor and you have a team that, with the right coaching, is a World Series contender.