Trade Pitch Sees Mets Acquiring $75 Million Ace in 3-Player Blockbuster

The New York Mets have lost two starters due to injuries and a trade pitch has them acquiring an ace to bolster the rotation.

MLB analyst Zach Pressnell of FanSided proposed a three-player blockbuster deal that would see the Mets acquire Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mets acquire:

Cardinals acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as New York would acquire Gray who could be the team’s ace for two of their top prospects.

Gray is in the second year of his three-year $75 million deal, while the deal also has a club option for a fourth year at $30 million in 2027. The right-hander is a three-time All-Star and would help cement the Mets rotation, who have Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas out with injuries. Gray went 13-9 with a 3.84 ERA in 38 games last season with the Cardinals.

In return, the Mets would trade McLean, who’s New York’s fifth-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. McLean is a 23-year-old right-hander who was drafted in the third round of the 2023 MLB draft. The right-hander reached AA last season and between A+ and AA, he went 4-10 with a 3.78 ERA in 25 starts.

The Mets would also trade Gilbert, who is the Mets’ 11th-ranked prospect. The outfielder reached AAA in 2024 and could play in the majors this season. Gilbert was selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Houston Astros but was part of the trade package for Justin Verlander. Gilbert hit .205 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs in the minors in 2024.

Analyst Calls Trade a Win-Win for Mets & Cardinals

The proposed deal does make sense for both the Mets and Cardinals.

New York would get a top of the rotation starter while St. Louis gets two top prospects to help its rebuild, while also getting out of Gray’s contract. Pressnell calls the trade a win-win for both teams.

“The Mets would land the starter they need while keeping all the prospects that have a clear path to the big leagues. St. Louis would be dumping some salary and bringing in two very talented prospects to replace Gray. It’s a win-win for both teams,” Pressnell wrote.

Pressnell believes if New York is going to upgrade its rotation, it will have to come through a trade and Gray makes a lot of sense for them.

Mets Name Clay Holmes Opening Day Starter

New York named free agent signing Clay Holmes the team’s Opening Day starter in 2025.

Holmes signed a three-year $38 million deal with the Mets in the offseason as he would convert from a reliever to a starter.

After pitching well in spring training, and with the injuries to Manaea and Montas, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza named Holmes the team’s Opening Day starter.

“He earned it,” Mendoza said. “We like what we’re seeing. I know it’s a small sample size here, but it’s really encouraging. He really put himself in a really good position. Showed up here early in camp. He was ahead of everyone. But again, I think it’s more how he’s looked so far making that transition. And, we’re comfortable with him going on Opening Day… I know he’s worked really hard. Proud of him.”

The Mets open their 2025 MLB season on the road against the Houston Astros on March 27.