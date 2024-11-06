Trade Pitch Has Mets Landing Guerrero Jr. to Replace Alonso in Blockbuster

The New York Mets could need a new first baseman as Pete Alonso is a pending free agent.
MLB analyst Anthony McCarron was on Baseball Night in New York and proposed a blockbuster deal that would see the Mets acquire Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Mets acquire:
Blue Jays acquire:
- SS/OF Jett Williams
- OF Ryan Clifford
- UTIL Jeff McNeil
The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as New York would acquire Guerrero Jr. to be the team’s first baseman. In return, the Jays would acquire infielder McNeil and the Mets’ No. 1 ranked prospect in Williams and the fourth-ranked prospect in Clifford.
“Maybe it’s not perfect, maybe you move one of the prospects out because it’s only one year of Vlad Jr. before he becomes a free agent,” McCaron said.
“You have to give to get, those are two heavy-duty prospects on the Mets list in Jett Williams and Ryan Clifford. Jeff McNeil goes over as the kind of proven major league player that the Blue Jays can hang onto. And the Mets get a going-to-be 26-year-old superstar to play first base, have around, and maybe even sign to a long-term deal.”
The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and would solidify the Mets’ first base spot. Toronto also gets the 52nd and 87th overall prospects in baseball. However, it’s unlikely the Blue Jays would do that deal.
Blue Jays Are Not Interested in Trading Guerrero Jr.
Toronto has made it clear they have no interest in moving Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette.
After the trade deadline passed, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said the team had no intention to trade either.
“Not close,” Atkins said. “Was never our intention to try to trade either one of them, and they are absolutely a part of things moving forward.”
Atkins also said his goal is to sign Guerrero Jr. and Bichette to extensions and keep them in Toronto together long-term.
“I’ve said this to Bo and Vladdy: They have done very powerful things already,” Atkins said earlier in November. “They’ve done them as a team. They’ve done exceptional things to win [in] the AL East — not enough to their standards, nor mine or the fans — but what they’ve accomplished already is exceptional, and there’s a lot of good baseball ahead of them. I hope it’s together.”
Guerrero Jr. hit .323 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs last season.
Alonso Wants to Remain With Mets
In the trade proposal, the Mets would acquire Guerrero Jr. which would seemingly mean the team wouldn’t re-sign Alonso.
However, Alonso said after the Mets were eliminated from the playoffs that he wanted to re-sign with the team.
“Honestly, I haven’t really thought of anything [beyond that],” Alonso said. “I love this team. I love this organization. This fan base has treated not just myself, but my family so, so well. Right now, I’m just thinking of the group.
“We’ll see what happens. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Alonso added. “But I love New York. I love this team. I love playing in Queens. This group is really special, and the memories that we’ve created together are just — wow. This is why we play baseball.”
Alonso hit .240 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs last season.
Comments
Trade Pitch Has Mets Landing Guerrero Jr. to Replace Alonso in Blockbuster