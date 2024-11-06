Trade Pitch Has Mets Landing Guerrero Jr. to Replace Alonso in Blockbuster

The New York Mets could need a new first baseman as Pete Alonso is a pending free agent.

MLB analyst Anthony McCarron was on Baseball Night in New York and proposed a blockbuster deal that would see the Mets acquire Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mets acquire:

Blue Jays acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as New York would acquire Guerrero Jr. to be the team’s first baseman. In return, the Jays would acquire infielder McNeil and the Mets’ No. 1 ranked prospect in Williams and the fourth-ranked prospect in Clifford.

“Maybe it’s not perfect, maybe you move one of the prospects out because it’s only one year of Vlad Jr. before he becomes a free agent,” McCaron said.

“You have to give to get, those are two heavy-duty prospects on the Mets list in Jett Williams and Ryan Clifford. Jeff McNeil goes over as the kind of proven major league player that the Blue Jays can hang onto. And the Mets get a going-to-be 26-year-old superstar to play first base, have around, and maybe even sign to a long-term deal.”

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and would solidify the Mets’ first base spot. Toronto also gets the 52nd and 87th overall prospects in baseball. However, it’s unlikely the Blue Jays would do that deal.

Blue Jays Are Not Interested in Trading Guerrero Jr.

Toronto has made it clear they have no interest in moving Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette.

After the trade deadline passed, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said the team had no intention to trade either.

“Not close,” Atkins said. “Was never our intention to try to trade either one of them, and they are absolutely a part of things moving forward.”

Atkins also said his goal is to sign Guerrero Jr. and Bichette to extensions and keep them in Toronto together long-term.