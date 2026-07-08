Mets Reportedly Trying to ‘Very, Very Hard’ to Trade $341M Superstar

The New York Mets are trying to shake up their roster.

New York has been playing poorly all season, which will likely lead to the Mets being sellers ahead of the August 3 trade deadline. With that, legendary sports radio host Mike Francesca claims the Mets are trying to trade Francisco Lindor.

“All the Soto-Lindor stuff, like the owner tried to give you, is nonsense. I don’t think they get along at all,” Francesa said on his podcast. “Everything I’ve heard all along is that they don’t like each other. So they can say what they want. Just like last year, there wasn’t any issues. Nonsense. This year, there’s no issue. This was Lindor’s team. He was the golden boy.

“The Cohens loved him, Cohen’s wife loved him. And then they went out and brought in a guy who more than doubled his salary, which hit him right between the eyes, and I’m going to tell you something, it would have hit a lot of stars between the eyes. … So, where does that leave you? I don’t think there’s any question the Mets are going to try very, very hard to trade Lindor.”

If the Mets do make Lindor available for trade, New York would likely be looking for a haul back for him. Despite reports that Lindor and Juan Soto don’t like each other, the shortstop is still one of the top players and would fetch a massive return.

Lindor is in the fifth year of his 10-year, $341 million deal with the Mets. He’s hitting .212 with 4 home runs and 10 RBIs this season as he’s dealt with injuries.

Mets Owner Shoots Down Lindor-Soto Feud

With the Mets struggling this season, owner Steve Cohen shot down the feud between Lindor and Soto.

It’s been reported that Lindor and Soto don’t like one another, but Cohen shot that feud down and said it won’t lead to one of them being dealt.

“I don’t see them going anywhere, and frankly I think that’s a story that was last year’s story, and that actually am told and believe strongly that these guys are getting along much better,” Cohen said on The Show podcast. “And so I just don’t see that as an issue anymore. I’m lucky enough to have two high-quality players like that, and with the elimination of whatever issues there were last year, I’m thrilled that they’re on the team.”

However, as reports continue that the two don’t see eye-to-eye, it could eventually be a locker room issue that forces New York to trade one of them.

Lindor Hoped to be Captain

As Lindor has become the leader of the Mets, he was hoping to be named the captain.

However, Cohen said in February that he won’t have a captain as long as he owns the team, which was frustrating for the shortstop.

“It’s not where they want to go,” said Lindor. “I respect it, I understand it and I’m on board. … I respect it. This is definitely a Steve, front-office type decision. I respect it. At the end of the day … being named captain or not, I’m still going to act the same. This is not something that’s going to make me somebody different. So I respect it. I’m glad he put everything to bed, so that way we can stop talking about this. And move on.”

Lindor is a five-time MLB All-Star.