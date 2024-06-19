Mets Trade Proposal Sends Starling Marte to AL West for $22 Million Pitcher

The New York Mets have caught fire and are right back in the National League Wild Card race. Despite that, would president of baseball operations David Stearns still look for someone to take outfielder Starling Marte off the club’s hands at the trade deadline? Might rehabbing Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyler Mahle be interesting to the Amazins?

Joel Sherman of the New York Post proposed a trio of “wild trades” involving the 35-year-old outfielder. One of those proposals included a one-for-one swap with the Rangers, sending Marte to Texas and Mahle to New York.

“The Rangers have used a revolving cast at DH to produce a sickly .219/.290/.307,” he said. “The Rangers signed Mahle in the offseason to a two-year, $22 million contract knowing that after May 2023 Tommy John surgery, his availability this year was unclear. But he has progressed to throwing off the mound, so a return in the second half has become more possible. There is fragility to the Rangers’ rotation, but it also might have depth.”

Sherman also touched on the financial aspect of his proposal. “Mahle is due $16.5 million in 2025, so he is a near financial match for Marte next season. The Mets would have to balance the difference this season when Marte is making $18.5 million and Mahle $5.5 million (both have roughly half of their salaries remaining in 2024).”

What the Mets Would Get by Acquiring Mahle

Bringing Mahle to Queens would be more of a forward-thinking move. The right-hander hasn’t pitched since May 2023 due to undergoing Tommy John surgery. He signed a two-year deal with Texas this past December and could return at some point after the All-Star break.

Sherman’s thought process behind the Mets swapping Marte for Mahle has more to do with New York’s 2025 starting rotation than anything else. Adrian Houser, Jose Quintana and Luis Severino are all slated for free agency this winter. Sean Manea could also hit the open market if he declines his 2025 player option, per Spotrac.

So, that’d leave the Mets with Tylor Megill, David Peterson and Kodai Senga as incumbent starters. Senga, of course, hasn’t yet appeared in a big-league game this season because of injury. Mahle’s presence would give Stearns another established MLB starting pitcher before the offseason. The right-hander owns a career 4.30 ERA across seven seasons and most recently posted a 3.16 ERA in 26.2 innings for the Minnesota Twins in 2023.

How Trading Marte Opens up Intriguing Possibilities for New York

Marte never got his footing in 2023 following double groin surgery the offseason before. His bat has come alive again in 2024, though. He’s slashing .281/.335/.424 with seven home runs, eight doubles, 28 RBI, 35 runs scored and 12 steals in his first 252 plate appearances.

Despite bouncing back offensively, the two-time Gold Glove Award winner has become a liability in right field. His -9 Outs Above Average ranks last among 42 qualified right fielders, per Statcast. Since he’s under contract through 2025, rebounding with the bat could make him an appealing option as a designated hitter for other teams.

Sherman made two other interesting points regarding a move like this. “It opens up right field for potentially Drew Gilbert this year or next or if they want to make a big run at Juan Soto after the season,” he said.

Gilbert’s 2024 has gotten off to a slow start. He’s hitting .240/.321/.360 through his first 28 plate appearances. However, he’s fresh off posting a .868 OPS in 2023 and is the Mets’ second-best prospect, per MLB.com.

The Mets have also been heavily connected to Soto for months, as they’re expected to be in serious pursuit of the New York Yankees outfielder this winter.