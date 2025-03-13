Mets Pitcher Finds Key to Maintaining Spot in Rotation

For New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill, the goal is no longer about just making the team out of spring training.

Obviously, that’s an important step in the process. It’s hard to reach Major League goals without first reaching the Major Leagues, but Megill has been there and done that.

What he hasn’t been able to do is stick at the Major League level throughout an entire season.

In 2022, Megill got an opening day spot with the team in part due to an injury to Jacob DeGrom. He would appear in 15 games with the Mets, including nine starts, going 4-2 with a 5.13 ERA, while also seeing time at both Triple-A and Double-A.

The next season, it was an injury to Justin Verlander that opened up a place for Megill at the beginning of the season, and he would make 25 starts for New York, going 9-8 with a 4.70 ERA. He also struggled in six starts for Triple-A Syracuse.

Then last year, Megill earned his way into the Mets rotation, but would top out at 16 appearances, 15 of them starts, while going 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA. He would also make 11 starts at three different minor league levels, nine of them with Syracuse.

So what is the answer for Megill to stay with New York from beginning to end of the 2025 season?

“Consistency,” said the 29-year-old right-hander. “That’s always been my downfall, I’d say, is just, you know, being able to string together continual good starts after good starts. I’ll have stints of good starts, and then I’ll be in a rut where I, you know, I have three, four bad starts and then come back, throw a few good starts. So as long as I could stay consistent, I think the outcome is going to be very, very good.”

Consistency Key for Tylor Megill to Stick With Mets

Megill’s outings this spring have been very, very good, and he’s making a strong case to earn his place in the starting five.

Kodai Senga, David Peterson and Clay Holmes have a strong grasp on the first three spots in the rotation. With injuries to free agent signings Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas this spring, Megill is competing against Paul Blackburn and Griffin Canning to fill the other two.

In his latest effort on Tuesday, facing a Houston Astros lineup of regulars, Megill pitched four innings and allowed no runs on two hits, with five strikeouts and one walk. In 6.2 innings this spring, Megill has given up just one run, with his four-seam fastball reaching up to 98 mph, far surpassing his average velocity of 95.7 mph in 2024.

“This is a guy that has been in the league, he’s been up and down, [but] he’s got big league stuff, you know?” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “His stuff should play at this level, and that’s what we want to see, you know, and he’s taking that next step and that’s encouraging.”

Megill said he appreciated getting the chance to face a lineup of almost all starters for Houston, as first baseman Christian Walker was the lone regular that did not play.

“Obviously, you want to go out and face what you’re going to face come season,” he said. “And then … having success [boosts your] confidence.”

Tylor Megill Finding Success by Attacking Strike Zone

Megill said a key for him this spring has been simply throwing strikes. Against the Astros, he said his sinker wasn’t working for him, but he was able to attack the zone with his 4-seamer, changeup, slider and curveball.

“Was ahead in a lot of the counts, everything seemed to be working really well,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it’s just filling up the strike zone, attacking hitters, not trying to be too perfect and fine-point pitches. That’s when you’re gonna get yourself in a hole and fall behind. Moreso I guess, coming in this year, is just really just staying on the attack.”

And hopefully staying with the Mets. Mendoza said he sees value in Megill as a pitcher that can go multiple innings in relief, while also getting occasional starts.

“[He was] coming in, attacking the zone, [has] trust in his pitches, not afraid to challenge hitters,” Mensoza said. “So … another good outing for him.”