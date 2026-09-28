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Former New York Mets Star Retires With Over $400 Million In Career Earnings

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 19: Justin Verlander #35 of the New York Mets receives his World Series ring from Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Mets finished their 2026 season when they played the Washington Nationals (in Washington, D.C.).

The Mets lost by a score of 6-4.

They did not qualify for the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Former New York Mets Star Retires With Over $400 Million

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the New York Mets looks on after striking out Brandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants to end the seventh inning during their game at Citi Field on July 01, 2023 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Over the weekend, a former Mets star (Justin Verlander) made the final start of his legendary MLB career for the Detroit Tigers.

MLB wrote: “Justin Verlander says goodbye to his teammates And then holds his daughter’s hand as he leaves the mound 🥹”

Verlander also walks away from the MLB as one of the highest paid players ever.

He will have made over $420 million when the Tigers are done paying him.

Verlander’s Mets Run

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the New York Mets walks in the dugout prior to facing the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 20, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Verlander is one of the greatest pitchers of all time.

It’s easy to forget that he spent part of one season with the Mets (2023).

MLB.com wrote (on December 7, 2022): “New York Mets signed free agent RHP Justin Verlander.”

During his time in New York, Verlander went 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA in 16 starts.

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a game at Citi Field on July 30, 2023 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Nationals 5-2 as Verlander recorded his 250th career win.

The Mets traded him to the Houston Astros (for his second stint) during the middle of that year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1, 2023): “New York Mets traded RHP Justin Verlander to Houston Astros for OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford.”

Verlander pitched 21 seasons for the Tigers, Mets, Astros (and San Francisco Giants).

MLB wrote (on September 26): “10x All-Star 3x AL Cy Young 3x No-Hitters 2x World Series Champion 2011 AL MVP 2006 AL ROY Take a bow, Justin Verlander!”

Looking At The Mets

GettyNew York Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks to press during spring training workouts at Clover Park on February 16, 2026 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The Mets finished the year with a 74-88 record.

They were the last-place team in the National League East.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Mets Star Retires With Over $400 Million In Career Earnings

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