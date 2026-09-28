Former New York Mets Star Retires With Over $400 Million In Career Earnings

On Sunday, the New York Mets finished their 2026 season when they played the Washington Nationals (in Washington, D.C.).

The Mets lost by a score of 6-4.

They did not qualify for the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Former New York Mets Star Retires With Over $400 Million

Over the weekend, a former Mets star (Justin Verlander) made the final start of his legendary MLB career for the Detroit Tigers.

MLB wrote: “Justin Verlander says goodbye to his teammates And then holds his daughter’s hand as he leaves the mound 🥹”

Verlander also walks away from the MLB as one of the highest paid players ever.

He will have made over $420 million when the Tigers are done paying him.

Verlander’s Mets Run

Verlander is one of the greatest pitchers of all time.

It’s easy to forget that he spent part of one season with the Mets (2023).

MLB.com wrote (on December 7, 2022): “New York Mets signed free agent RHP Justin Verlander.”

During his time in New York, Verlander went 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA in 16 starts.

The Mets traded him to the Houston Astros (for his second stint) during the middle of that year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1, 2023): “New York Mets traded RHP Justin Verlander to Houston Astros for OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford.”

Verlander pitched 21 seasons for the Tigers, Mets, Astros (and San Francisco Giants).

MLB wrote (on September 26): “10x All-Star 3x AL Cy Young 3x No-Hitters 2x World Series Champion 2011 AL MVP 2006 AL ROY Take a bow, Justin Verlander!”

Looking At The Mets

The Mets finished the year with a 74-88 record.

They were the last-place team in the National League East.