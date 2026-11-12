New York Mets Release 23-Year-Old Catcher in Sudden Move

The New York Mets had a very disappointing season in 2026.

After entering the season with high expectations, New York finished last in the NL East with a 74-88 record.

With how this season went for New York, it is clear that they should be very active this offseason. They simply need to improve their roster if they hope for better results in 2027.

Due to this, it would not be surprising if they are active in both the trade market and free agency. They have a lot of work to do if they hope to bounce back and be a playoff team next year.

Now, with the offseason getting started, one of their depth catchers has become a free agent.

New York Mets Release 23-Year-Old Catcher

The Mets have parted ways with one of their minor leaguers, as they have released catcher Vincent Perozo.

“C Vincent Perozo elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

With this news, Perozo will now be looking to find a new home on the free agent market after spending the last several seasons in the Mets’ minor league system.

With Perozo being just 23 years old, it is possible that he could generate some interest.

Looking at Perozo

Perozo’s time with the Mets began when he signed a minor league contract with them all the way back in 2019.

In 380 career minor league games since then, Perozo has posted 28 home runs, 164 RBI, and a .213 batting average.

Perozo split the 2026 season between High-A Brooklyn, Double-A Binghamton, and Triple-A Syracuse. In 78 games split between the three teams, he posted 10 home runs, 33 RBI, and a .200 batting average.

Overall, Perozo provided some pop this season in the minors but also struggled to hit for contact.

It will now be interesting to see where Perozo ends up signing. Teams looking for catching depth could consider taking a gamble on the former Mets prospect.