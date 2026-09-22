Ex-New York Mets All-Star Still A Free Agent After Angels Release

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Rangers in Texas.

They had the day off on Monday following a series where they split four games with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Mets lost by a score of 7-2 on Sunday.

Ex Mets All-Star Still A Free Agent

With the 2026 season over in less than one week, it’s worth noting that a former Mets All-Star is still a free agent.

He was released by the Los Angeles Angels in June.

MLB.com wrote (on June 20): “Salt Lake Bees released RHP Taijuan Walker.

Walker did not appear in a game for the Angels at the MLB level.

He had been with the Phillies earlier this year.

The 34-year-old struggled, going 1-4 with a 9.13 ERA in five games (four starts).

Looking At Walker’s Mets Tenure