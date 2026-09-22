Ex-New York Mets All-Star Still A Free Agent After Angels Release

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Taijuan Walker #99 of the Mexico pitches in the first inning against Brazil during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Brazil and Mexico at Daikin Park on March 08, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Walker did not appear in a game for the Angels at the MLB level.
He had been with the Phillies earlier this year.
The 34-year-old struggled, going 1-4 with a 9.13 ERA in five games (four starts).
Looking At Walker’s Mets Tenure
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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