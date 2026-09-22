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Ex-New York Mets All-Star Still A Free Agent After Angels Release

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Taijuan Walker #99 of the Mexico pitches in the first inning against Brazil during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Brazil and Mexico at Daikin Park on March 08, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Rangers in Texas.

They had the day off on Monday following a series where they split four games with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Mets lost by a score of 7-2 on Sunday.

Ex Mets All-Star Still A Free Agent

GettyTaijuan Walker #99 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

With the 2026 season over in less than one week, it’s worth noting that a former Mets All-Star is still a free agent.

He was released by the Los Angeles Angels in June.

MLB.com wrote (on June 20): “Salt Lake Bees released RHP Taijuan Walker.

GettyTaijuan Walker #99 of Team Mexico looks on prior to the start of the World Baseball Classic Semifinals against Team Japan at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Walker did not appear in a game for the Angels at the MLB level.

He had been with the Phillies earlier this year.

The 34-year-old struggled, going 1-4 with a 9.13 ERA in five games (four starts).

Looking At Walker’s Mets Tenure

GettyTaijuan Walker #99 of the New York Mets reacts after pitching during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 28, 2022 in New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Mets All-Star Still A Free Agent After Angels Release

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