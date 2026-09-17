What Mets Are Risking if Carlos Beltran Becomes Next Skipper: Insider

The New York Mets have had the opposite type of season that they expected to have in 2026. Instead of being a clear contender for the third straight year, New York has already secured a sub .500 finish and has been eliminated from postseason contention. At 69-83, they are in last place in the National League East.

Their struggles earlier this year led to the firing of former manager Carlos Mendoza. Andy Green took over as the interim manager, but the Mets have not made him the full-time manager just yet, which means it’s still possible for the Mets to choose somebody else for 2027.

Carlos Beltran is a popular pick, but Ken Rosenthal pointed out that hiring Beltran to manage wouldn’t come without some risks.

“I say I’m not sure because he is, or would be a first-time manager, and he’s never managed or coached at any level” Rosenthal said on the “Fair Territory” podcast. “Beltran from that perspective would be a risk. Three of the last four managers the Mets have hired were also first timers and it didn’t end well for any of them. So, are the Mets willing to go to a first timer again, especially one who is as inexperienced as Beltran is in this role?”

The Risk of New York Mets Hiring Carlos Beltran to Manage

There is always a risk of hiring a manager with no experience whatsoever, and that is exactly what the Mets would be doing if they were to hire Beltran. The difference between that and hiring, say, Albert Pujols, as Rosenthal notes, is that Pujols has managed in the Dominican league and in the World Baseball Classic.

When the Mets hired Buck Showalter in 2022, he immediately guided them to a 100-plus win season and a wild card berth. Mendoza had coaching experience and helped get the Mets to the National League Championship Series in 2024, but a case could be made that he had much of Showalter’s team.

That is something they are going to need to keep in mind if they choose to hire Beltran. He is a beloved figure in Mets history and was one of the finest players to ever wear the uniform, but being a great player does not always translate to being a great manager, as several teams have found out over the past several years. Teams always need to be careful when they search for the right fit.

The Upside of Carlos Beltran managing New York Mets

Rosenthal notes that while hiring Beltran would come with some risks, it also wouldn’t come without some upside.

“The positive for Beltran is he’s a unique presence, and he would be an automatic presence in that clubhouse and would command respect in that clubhouse,” Rosenthal said. “He also is already part of the Mets organization as a special assistant, so he knows everybody and the Mets turned over virtually their entire coaching staff entering the season.

“With Beltran, I imagine they would have to do as many changes as if they hired David Ross. That could be part of the appeal. It’s not a reason to hire him, but I expect he’ll be in the mix there and we’ll see how that goes.

Beltran was actually hired to manage the team before the 2020 season. However, he was ultimately let go after the Houston Astros‘ sign-stealing scandal from 2017 was brought to light.

Clearly, the Mets kept the door open and will at the very least consider giving Beltran the opportunity. Other options could include Alex Cora and Rob Thomson, who were fired from their posts earlier this year.