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Why is the Mets-Phillies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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New York Mets Introduce Carlos Beltran - Press Conference
Getty
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Carlos Beltran poses for pictures as his son Evan Carlos approaches after being introduced as the next manager of the New York Mets during a press conference at Citi Field on November 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Saturday afternoon’s game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies has been delayed, but not due to inclement weather.

Today, the Mets are inducting Carlos Beltrán into the Mets Hall of Fame. No one will ever wear Beltrán’s No. 15 with the Mets ever again.

Mets-Phillies Delay: Latest Updates and Expected Start Time

San Diego Padres v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK – APRIL 13: The San Diego Padres take on the New York Mets during opening day at Citi Field on April 13, 2009 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. This is the first regular season MLB game being played at the new venue which replaced Shea stadium as the Mets home field. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

The game was originally scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m. EDT. At the start of the delay, Beltrán was making a speech on the field.

It’s unclear exactly when Beltrán’s ceremony will be over. This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Looking at Carlos Beltrán’s Career

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Mets - June 18, 2006
GettyCarlos Beltran of the New York Mets running out a hit during a regular season MLB game against Baltimore Orioles, played at Shea Stadium in Flushing, New York on Sunday, June 18, 2006. The Mets defeated the Orioles 9-4 during interleague play. (Photo by Bryan Yablonsky/Getty Images)

Beltran played seven seasons (2005-11) with the Mets after seven years with the Kansas City Royals and a brief stint with the Kansas City Royals.

During his time with the Mets, Beltran posted 31.1 bWAR and an .869 OPS with 149 home runs and 559 RBI over 839 games.

Washington Nationals v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NY – APRIL 08: Carlos Beltran #15 of the New York Mets hits a double in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals during the Mets’ Home Opener at Citi Field on April 8, 2011 in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Beltrán was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 26, 2026. He played 20 seasons in the majors.

The Mets traded Beltrán to the San Francisco Giants for Zack Wheeler in July 2011.

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 04: Carlos Beltran #15 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout during their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at AT&T Park on September 4, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After finishing the 2011 season with the Giants, Beltrán spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Beltrán played for the New York Yankees from 2014-16. The Yankees traded Beltrán to the Texas Rangers on Aug. 1, 2016.

World Series - Workout Day - Dodger Stadium
GettyLOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 23: Carlos Beltran #15 of the Houston Astros answers questions from the media ahead of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers will take on the Houston Astros in the World Series. (Photo by Justin Heiman/Getty Images)

Beltrán finished his career with the Houston Astros in 2017.

He won his first career World Series with Houston in his final MLB season.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Mets-Phillies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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