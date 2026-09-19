NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Carlos Beltran poses for pictures as his son Evan Carlos approaches after being introduced as the next manager of the New York Mets during a press conference at Citi Field on November 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Beltrán finished his career with the Houston Astros in 2017.
He won his first career World Series with Houston in his final MLB season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies game at Citi Field was delayed. Find out why and the latest updates.
Why is the Mets-Phillies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?