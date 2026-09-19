Why is the Mets-Phillies Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Saturday afternoon’s game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies has been delayed, but not due to inclement weather.

Today, the Mets are inducting Carlos Beltrán into the Mets Hall of Fame. No one will ever wear Beltrán’s No. 15 with the Mets ever again.

Mets-Phillies Delay: Latest Updates and Expected Start Time

The game was originally scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m. EDT. At the start of the delay, Beltrán was making a speech on the field.

It’s unclear exactly when Beltrán’s ceremony will be over. This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Looking at Carlos Beltrán’s Career

Beltran played seven seasons (2005-11) with the Mets after seven years with the Kansas City Royals and a brief stint with the Kansas City Royals.

During his time with the Mets, Beltran posted 31.1 bWAR and an .869 OPS with 149 home runs and 559 RBI over 839 games.

Beltrán was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 26, 2026. He played 20 seasons in the majors.

The Mets traded Beltrán to the San Francisco Giants for Zack Wheeler in July 2011.

After finishing the 2011 season with the Giants, Beltrán spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Beltrán played for the New York Yankees from 2014-16. The Yankees traded Beltrán to the Texas Rangers on Aug. 1, 2016.

Beltrán finished his career with the Houston Astros in 2017.

He won his first career World Series with Houston in his final MLB season.