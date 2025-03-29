Hi, Subscriber

Why the Mets could be a massive disapointment in 2025

Francisco Lindor during spring training for the Mets
Francisco Lindor during spring training for the Mets

The New York Mets made it to the NLCS last season, but owner Steve Cohen wasn’t satisfied, and he handed out the most considerable contract in sports history to supplement the Mets roster. His $765 million addition of Juan Soto should turn this team from National League runners-up to bona fide World Series contenders, but some in the media are not sold that the Mets can improve upon their magical 2024 season.

One of those publications, Bleacher Report, has listed the Mets as a team that could disappoint in 2025.

Too top heavy

The top of the Mets lineup is one of the best in all of baseball. The likes of Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso form one of the deadliest trios in the majors. This is a top of the lineup capable of taking over any game. This trio is in the same ballpark as the Dodgers’ threesome of MVPs in the heart of their lineup. The problem for the Mets is that the other six batters in the lineup are a question.

While Mark Vientos has shown plenty of promise and hopes to take another step in 2025, that is far from a guarantee. His ground ball rate of 57% last season is concerning, and his 135 strikeouts with only 33 walks doesn’t inspire much optimism with his plate discipline. 

Brandon Nimmo and Jessee Winker have been suspect, Brett Baty struggled mightily last season, and the catcher position is a major question with Francisco Alvarez set to miss another 4-6 weeks. 

A strong NL East division

Their Division is perhaps the main hindrance to their success in 2025. The Phillies and Braves are two of the best teams in baseball. They are also no strangers to playoff success in recent seasons. The division could cannibalize itself causing teams like the Mets to suffer as a result. The article specifically compares this division to the 2015 Nation League Central division.

That season, the NL Central held three of the best teams in baseball. The Cardinals (100 wins), Pirates (98 wins), and Cubs (97 wins) were all incredible. The Cardinals had already won two World Series in the past decade, and the Cubs were on their way to do so the following season. 

A questionable rotation

The article references the shaky rotation when it says “With Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas both sidelined, and Kodai Senga not starting until the fifth game of the season while continuing to build back strength after missing most of last season, the Mets went with Clay Holmes on Opening Day, with Tylor Megill and Griffin Canning slated for the rest of the series in Houston.”

The Mets do not feature a rotation comparable to other World Series contenders. They lack a true ace and do not have the depth to go far in the playoffs. 

So while Steve Cohen may continue to pour billions into his Mets, his team lacks the rotational dependability and depth to contend at the highest level. They also get no favors within their division. All things considered, it would not be shocking if the Mets took a step back in 2025. 

 

Michael DeFrancisco is a writer and contributor covering MLB for Heavy Sports.

