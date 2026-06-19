Why Are the Mets & Phillies Not Playing Tonight Amid Weekend Series?

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a series, with the Mets winning the first game on Thursday by a score of 6-4. It’s a big rivalry win for the Mets, who are enduring a rough season (34-41, worst in the National League East Division) but will still take every opportunity for road wins over big rivals like the Phillies.

Game 2 of the series was set for Friday, but that’s now been delayed for an unusual reason, as Yahoo Sports points out. With the World Cup underway, Brazil and Haiti will square off on Lincoln Financial Field, right across the street from where the Phillies play at Citizens Bank Park. Needless to say, the city of Philadelphia would rather not have to navigate the crowds for a World Cup match and a Mets/Phillies game at the same time, so Game 2 has been delayed until Saturday.

Brazil and Haiti are part of Group C of the World Cup and their game beings at 8:30pm Eastern Time on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Mets and Phillies will next play on Saturday and conclude their series on Sunday night.

A World Cup Update to Tide You Over Until the New York Mets Play Again

Since the World Cup is what interrupted the Mets/Phillies series, let’s deliver a World Cup update. It’s the biggest sporting event in the world outside of maybe the Olympics — few things unite so many different people around the world in celebration.

On Thursday, Canada won their first-ever men’s World Cup game in a 6-0 victory over Qatar. Mexico advanced to the knockout round with a 1-0 win over South Korea, while Switzerland defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1. Czechia and South Africa tied 1-1.

On Wednesday, Austria defeated Jordan 3-1, Portugal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo tied 1-1, Ghana defeated Panama 1-0, and Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1. Back on Tuesday, France knocked off Senegal 3-1, Norway beat Iraq 4-1, and Argentina beat Algeria 3-0.

Monday was a day of all ties: Spain and Cabo Verde at 0-0, Belgium and Egypt at 1-1, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay at 1-1, and Iran and New Zealand at 2-2.

The Mets Can Pick Up Some Momentum With a Series Win Over the Phillies

This won’t be a secret to any Mets fans, but it hasn’t exactly been a banner season in New York (for the Mets that is — the Yankees are doing quite well and the Knicks just won an NBA title, after all). From April 8 to April 24, the Mets lost 12 straight games, playing roughly .500 ball since then.

But the damage was done. Now the Mets are in a hole, one they’ll be hard-pressed to dig their way out of in time to make a difference this season. Still, if there’s one thing that can change a team’s fortunes on the season, it’s a big upset win in a rivalry series. The Mets already took the first game on the road in Philadelphia. Now let’s see if they can grab the next one.