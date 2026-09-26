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New York Mets Announce Jefry Yan News During Nationals Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 15: Jefry Yan #84 of the New York Mets reacts after the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on August 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Washington Nationals (in Washington, D.C.).

They are coming off a 7-6 loss on Friday.

Jefry Yan pitched 1.2 innings.

He allowed three hits and two earned runs.

New York Mets Announce Jefry Yan News

GettyJefry Yan #84 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Mets announced an update on Yan.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com wrote: “Roster move: The Mets optioned Jefry Yan following his appearance yesterday, ending his season. Chayce McDermott up.”

Looking At Yan

GettyJefry Yan #84 of the New York Mets throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Citi Field on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

Yan is in the middle of his first year at the MLB level.

He went 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA in 17 games.

Last month, Yan turned 30.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Jefry Yan threw 5 pitches at 100.0+ mph, topping out at 101.1 mph He’s the first Mets pitcher to throw a 100+ mph pitch this season”

Looking At McDermott

GettyChayce McDermott #43 of the New York Mets runs on the field in relief in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As for McDermott (who was called up), he is in the middle of his first season with the Mets (and third in the MLB).

He is 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA in five games for the Mets (and Los Angeles Dodgers) this year.

Before the Mets and Dodgers, McDermott spent time with the Baltimore Orioles.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyManager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets watches his team play against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Announce Jefry Yan News During Nationals Series

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