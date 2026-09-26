New York Mets Announce Jefry Yan News During Nationals Series

On Saturday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Washington Nationals (in Washington, D.C.).

They are coming off a 7-6 loss on Friday.

Jefry Yan pitched 1.2 innings.

He allowed three hits and two earned runs.

New York Mets Announce Jefry Yan News

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Mets announced an update on Yan.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com wrote: “Roster move: The Mets optioned Jefry Yan following his appearance yesterday, ending his season. Chayce McDermott up.”

Looking At Yan

Yan is in the middle of his first year at the MLB level.

He went 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA in 17 games.

Last month, Yan turned 30.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Jefry Yan threw 5 pitches at 100.0+ mph, topping out at 101.1 mph He’s the first Mets pitcher to throw a 100+ mph pitch this season”

Looking At McDermott

As for McDermott (who was called up), he is in the middle of his first season with the Mets (and third in the MLB).

He is 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA in five games for the Mets (and Los Angeles Dodgers) this year.

Before the Mets and Dodgers, McDermott spent time with the Baltimore Orioles.

Looking At The Mets Right Now