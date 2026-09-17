Mets, Yankees Handed Clear Message on Padres’ Manny Machado

The New York Mets are missing the playoffs for a second straight season despite the money that owner Steve Cohen has spent. As a result, David Stearn, the Mets’ president of baseball operations, has to go back to the drawing board to determine what he needs to do to make this a playoff team.

A rebuild is out of the question with players like Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Bo Bichette, who are either in their prime years or on the back end of them. As a result, Stearns has to make moves that can get New York back to the playoffs.

What players could be on the Mets’ radar via the trade market? Jake Elman of FanSided believes that San Diego Padres‘ Manny Machado could be available this upcoming offseason, and he stated whether a move to the Big Apple, whether that be with the Mets or New York Yankees, makes sense.

“We mentioned the Yankees earlier, and he’d definitely be an upgrade over Ryan McMahon,” Elman wrote in a Sept. 16 article. “But outside of Juan Soto, we really haven’t seen Brian Cashman go after star hitters in recent years. Maybe the Giancarlo Stanton trade, which has become an unfortunate disaster, scared him off.

“Staying in New York, who knows what the Mets will do? But swapping Machado for Francisco Lindor doesn’t make sense financially for San Diego. Who else hears a three-team trade coming?”

Manny Machado’s Contract Could Scare Teams Away

Entering Sept. 17, Machado has a batting average of .221 with 122 hits, 28 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 79 runs scored in 148 games this season, per StatMuse. If the production isn’t concerning, the financial aspect could scare a team.

While the Mets have been big spenders since Cohen bought the team in 2020, Machado’s contract might be too much for either New York to take on.

“Any trade speculation involving a player like Machado begins with the financials,” Elman added in his article. “Starting next season, Machado’s base salary skyrockets to nearly $39.1 million for the next seven years.

“What were the Padres thinking when they gave him an 11-year, $350 million extension in February 2023? He was only months from turning 31, and we know that those contracts become dead weight by a player’s late 30s if not earlier.”

Mets Get Another Potential Veteran Trade Target

As for other potential trade options, Elman recently noted that New York is one option for veteran and former Mets starter Jacob deGrom.

“With how much goodwill Steve Cohen and David Stearns have lost over the last two years, you’d think they’d be open to reuniting with deGrom,” Elman wrote in a Sept. 11 article. “Whether he’d be interested in returning to New York, though, is the true question. He’s easily among the greatest pitchers in franchise history, and his 43.9 bWAR ranks fourth behind only Tom Seaver, David Wright, and Dwight Gooden.

“Interestingly, the Mets haven’t hinted that they intend to intentionally slash costs this coming offseason. We still believe that a Francisco Lindor trade is worth exploring for all parties, so could the two former teammates swap homes in what would effectively be a salary dump?”