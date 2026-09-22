New York Yankees Quietly Announced 10 Roster Moves Before Rays Series

The New York Yankees began a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Before the series with the Rays, the Yankees quietly announced 10 roster moves in the organization.

New York Yankees Announced 10 Roster Decisions Before Tampa Bay Rays Series

Via MiLB.com:

All of the Yankees’ minor-league affiliates’ seasons are over, so these moves don’t mean much.

The only move that could affect the Yankees this year is the activation of right-hander Angel Chivilli from the IL

Chivilli, 24, is on the Yankees’ 40-man roster. New York could call him up before the regular season ends, and even place him on the postseason roster if the club wants extra pitching help or a key reliever or two lands on the IL.

The Yankees acquired Chivilli from the Colorado Rockies for first baseman T.J. Rumfield over the winter.

The right-hander has a 3.78 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 16 2/3 innings with New York this season. He allowed just two runs over 18 innings with the RailRiders.

New York Yankees Right Now

Barring an absolute miracle, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round next week.

The Rays need to win just one of the four games in the current series against the Yankees to clinch the AL East title.

The Yankees are the top AL Wild Card team with an 89-66 record. The Red Sox are the second Wild Card team with an 84-72 record.