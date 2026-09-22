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New York Yankees Quietly Announced 10 Roster Moves Before Rays Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees began a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Before the series with the Rays, the Yankees quietly announced 10 roster moves in the organization.

New York Yankees Announced 10 Roster Decisions Before Tampa Bay Rays Series

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 05: Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, looks on before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Via MiLB.com:

  • Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders activated RHP Angel Chivilli from the 7-day injured list.
  • Somerset Patriots activated RHP Kevin Stevens from the 7-day injured list.
  • Somerset Patriots activated SS Kevin Verde from the Development List.
  • Hudson Valley Renegades activated C Eric Genther from the 7-day injured list.
  • Hudson Valley Renegades activated OF Gabriel Lara from the Development List.
  • Hudson Valley Renegades activated RHP Thomas Balboni Jr. from the 7-day injured list.
  • Hudson Valley Renegades activated LHP Franyer Herrera from the 7-day injured list.
  • Tampa Tarpons activated RHP Sabier Marte from the 7-day injured list.
  • Tampa Tarpons activated C Gregory Bozzo from the Development List.
  • Tampa Tarpons activated OF Blake Cyr from the 7-day injured list.

Taylor Hooton Foundation Hosts "Give A Hoot" Benefit
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 10: General Manager of the New York Yankees Brian Cashman speaks to guests at the “Give a Hoot” event, a fundraiser for the Taylor Hooton Foundation hosted by the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

All of the Yankees’ minor-league affiliates’ seasons are over, so these moves don’t mean much.

The only move that could affect the Yankees this year is the activation of right-hander Angel Chivilli from the IL

Chivilli, 24, is on the Yankees’ 40-man roster. New York could call him up before the regular season ends, and even place him on the postseason roster if the club wants extra pitching help or a key reliever or two lands on the IL.

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Angel Chivilli #57 of the New York Yankees pitches during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Yankees acquired Chivilli from the Colorado Rockies for first baseman T.J. Rumfield over the winter.

The right-hander has a 3.78 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 16 2/3 innings with New York this season. He allowed just two runs over 18 innings with the RailRiders.

New York Yankees Right Now

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 20: George Lombard Jr. #96 high fives teammate Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees after hitting a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Barring an absolute miracle, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round next week.

The Rays need to win just one of the four games in the current series against the Yankees to clinch the AL East title.

The Yankees are the top AL Wild Card team with an 89-66 record. The Red Sox are the second Wild Card team with an 84-72 record.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Quietly Announced 10 Roster Moves Before Rays Series

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