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New York Yankees Announce 23-Year-Old In Organization Retires

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BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 05: A detail view of a New York Yankees hat and Wilson baseball glove at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 5, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Baltimore Orioles won, 1-0, in the tenth inning.(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (also in California).

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Yankees Announce 23-Year-Old In Organization Retires

GettyManager Aaron Boone speaks to media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Ahead of their series with the Padres, news came out that a 23-year-old in the organization has retired.

MLB.com wrote (on September 3): “OF Logan Maxwell retired.”

Maxwell had been in the middle of his first year with the Yankees’ organization.

He batted .282 with five home runs, 24 RBIs, 26 runs and 10 stolen bases in 30 games.

@VirginiaYankee1 wrote (on July 25, 2025): “Robbie Burnett and Logan Maxwell might be the most exciting bats the Yankees signed post-draft. Either one of them could easily have gone anywhere from Round 7 to Round 20 and nobody would have batted an eyelash”

It’s worth noting that Maxwell had missed most of the season due to injury.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Yankees have had a very strong 2026 season that has many people believing they can make a run to the World Series.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

Right now, the Yankees are just 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

After the Padres, they will return home to host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Looking At The Padres Right Now

GettyFernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres breaks a bat flying out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on August 30, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

As for the Padres, they are the third-place team in the National League West with a 73-67 record in 140 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games (and are 41-28 in 69 games at home).

Following three games with the Yankees, the Padres will remain at home to host the Washington Nationals on Monday night in San Diego.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce 23-Year-Old In Organization Retires

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