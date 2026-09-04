New York Yankees Announce 23-Year-Old In Organization Retires

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (also in California).

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Yankees Announce 23-Year-Old In Organization Retires

Ahead of their series with the Padres, news came out that a 23-year-old in the organization has retired.

MLB.com wrote (on September 3): “OF Logan Maxwell retired.”

Maxwell had been in the middle of his first year with the Yankees’ organization.

He batted .282 with five home runs, 24 RBIs, 26 runs and 10 stolen bases in 30 games.

@VirginiaYankee1 wrote (on July 25, 2025): “Robbie Burnett and Logan Maxwell might be the most exciting bats the Yankees signed post-draft. Either one of them could easily have gone anywhere from Round 7 to Round 20 and nobody would have batted an eyelash”

It’s worth noting that Maxwell had missed most of the season due to injury.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have had a very strong 2026 season that has many people believing they can make a run to the World Series.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

Right now, the Yankees are just 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

After the Padres, they will return home to host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Looking At The Padres Right Now

As for the Padres, they are the third-place team in the National League West with a 73-67 record in 140 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games (and are 41-28 in 69 games at home).

Following three games with the Yankees, the Padres will remain at home to host the Washington Nationals on Monday night in San Diego.