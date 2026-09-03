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Yankees Announce 24-Year-Old In Organization To Miss Remainder Of Season

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HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 21: General Manager of the New York Yankees Brian Cashman looks on during batting practice prior to Game Seven of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a three-game series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They took two out of three games in the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 6-3 (on Wednesday).

Yankees Announce Injury In Minor Leagues

GettyManager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees leaves the dugout after being ejected against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Also on Thursday, the Yankees announced injury news at the Minor League level.

Hudson Valley Renegades wrote: “The New York Yankees have announced a roster move impacting the Hudson Valley Renegades. 🔹C Eric Genther placed on the 7-day Injured List. 🔹RHP Chris Veach will now wear #21.”

Genther had been batting .274 with 14 home runs, 67 RBIs, 65 runs and eight stolen bases in 115 games this year.

@NYY_Prospects added: “Eric Genther was placed on the injured list today. With HV’s season ending Sunday, his season is over. Tremendous first full pro season for the 24-year-old catcher, a 2025 UDFA from Rhode Island. He slashed .274/.407/.440 with 14 HR, 67 RBI, 36 XBH, and 128 wRC+ in 115 games.”

Genther will be a player to watch within the Yankees’ organization next season.

Hudson Valley Renegades wrote (on August 1): “Our July @SoFi Player of the Month is Eric Genther 🔥 Genther had an OPS north of 1.000 in the month of July, with three home runs and an elite .477 on-base percentage. Congratulations, Eric!” 

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 43-29 in 72 games on the road).

Following three three games in San Diego, the Yankees will return to the Bronx (and have the day off on Monday).

They will then host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Looking At The Padres Right Now

GettyFernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres breaks a bat flying out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on August 30, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Announce 24-Year-Old In Organization To Miss Remainder Of Season

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