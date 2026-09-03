Yankees Announce 24-Year-Old In Organization To Miss Remainder Of Season

On Thursday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a three-game series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They took two out of three games in the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 6-3 (on Wednesday).

Yankees Announce Injury In Minor Leagues

Also on Thursday, the Yankees announced injury news at the Minor League level.

Hudson Valley Renegades wrote: “The New York Yankees have announced a roster move impacting the Hudson Valley Renegades. 🔹C Eric Genther placed on the 7-day Injured List. 🔹RHP Chris Veach will now wear #21.”

Genther had been batting .274 with 14 home runs, 67 RBIs, 65 runs and eight stolen bases in 115 games this year.

@NYY_Prospects added: “Eric Genther was placed on the injured list today. With HV’s season ending Sunday, his season is over. Tremendous first full pro season for the 24-year-old catcher, a 2025 UDFA from Rhode Island. He slashed .274/.407/.440 with 14 HR, 67 RBI, 36 XBH, and 128 wRC+ in 115 games.”

Genther will be a player to watch within the Yankees’ organization next season.

Hudson Valley Renegades wrote (on August 1): “Our July @SoFi Player of the Month is Eric Genther 🔥 Genther had an OPS north of 1.000 in the month of July, with three home runs and an elite .477 on-base percentage. Congratulations, Eric!”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 43-29 in 72 games on the road).

Following three three games in San Diego, the Yankees will return to the Bronx (and have the day off on Monday).

They will then host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Looking At The Padres Right Now