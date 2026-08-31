Yankees Announce 26-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization Out For Season

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are coming off an impressive series with the Boston Red Sox where they won three out of four games.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 16-1 on Sunday afternoon (in the Bronx).

Yankees Announce 26-Year-Old Pitcher Out For Season

Ahead of their series with the Angels, the Yankees announced injury news at the Triple-A level.

The SWB RailRiders wrote (via X): “The Yankees made the following roster move affecting SWB: • RHP Brian Hendry has been transferred from the 7-Day Injured List to the 60-Day Injured List as of 8/26”

Hendry was picked in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University.

He has gone 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 14 Minor League games this year.

In October, Hendry will turn 27.

@VirginiaYankee1 wrote (on August 21): “Brian and Hendry are two promising arms who have been derailed by injury. If they’d been reasonably healthy both would 100% be big-leaguers by now”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are in the middle of a very solid season, as they are the second-place team in the American League East with a 78-59 record in 137 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4 (and they are 37-31 in 68 games at home).

On the road, they are 41-28 in 69 games away from the Bronx.

Right now, the Yankees are 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Looking At The Angels Right Now

The Angels are the last-place team in the American League West with a 52-85 record in 137 games.

They have lost eight out of their last ten games (and are 29-42 in 71 games at home).