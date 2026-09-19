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3 Words on Aaron Judge’s Injury Could Break Yankees’ Hearts

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge is on the injured list, the kind of news that is enough to cause some serious pain to New York Yankees‘ fans.

But the update might be even worse from what Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to say on Friday night before the Yanks began their three-game series at the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Boone was asked if the Yankees think they’ll have Judge in the playoffs.

His answer: “I don’t know.”

Talk about three painful words.

This is what Greg Joyce of the New York Post wrote on X:

This is rough for the Yankees all around.

The reigning AL MVP has hit 18 home runs in 66 games this season with an .871 OPS. But it’s not clear if he’ll play any more.

When is Aaron Judge Coming Back?

Judge is eligible to return from the 10-day IL on Sunday, Sept. 27 — that’s because the 10 days on the IL begin with Thursday, Sept. 17, the first date on the calendar Judge didn’t play a game, rather than it being the date that he was actually put on the IL.

Sept. 27 is the last day of the regular season, with the Yankees playing the Baltimore Orioles that day.

Assuming the Yanks don’t win the AL East Division, which would require a big rally down the stretch to catch the Rays, their wild card opener will be on Tuesday, Sept. 29 — likely against the Boston Red Sox.

Judge exited Wednesday’s 13-inning loss to the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning. He had this to say after that game (his most recent public comments about his injury thus far):

“I tried to kind of play it off and see how long we could go, because these games are important down the stretch. But kind of talking it over, I thought it’d be the right move to come out, so I don’t cost the team on the field or cost the team on the basepath.”

What Was Aaron Judge’s First Injury?

Judge hadn’t hurt his calf earlier this season that forced him to miss much of the year. The calf injury is a new ailment.

He missed most of the season with a fractured right rib, which he is believed to have played with for about a month before he finally sat out action to heal.

The Yankees placed him on the IL at the start of June, and he didn’t return until Sept. 8, an absence of more than three months.

Now, Judge goes back on the IL just 10 days later.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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3 Words on Aaron Judge’s Injury Could Break Yankees’ Hearts

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