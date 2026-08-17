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New York Yankees 3-Year Player Cut By Current MLB Team

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Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Ron Marinaccio #97 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on April 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees right-handed reliever Ron Marinaccio has been designated for assignment by his new team, the Cincinnati Reds.

From MLB.com: “Cincinnati Reds designated RHP Ron Marinaccio for assignment.”

New York Yankees 3-Year Player Ron Marinaccio Cut By Cincinnati Reds

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Ron Marinaccio #97 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Marinaccio has played for three teams this season.

He began the year with the San Diego Padres.

San Diego designated the right-hander for assignment on July 19. Four days later, the Padres traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Ron Marinaccio #97 of the Pittsburgh Pirates steps off the mound as Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning during the game at PNC Park on July 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Pirates designated Marinaccio for assignment on Aug. 3. Three days later, the Reds claimed him off waivers.

Between the three teams this year, Marinaccio has posted a 6.09 ERA over 57 2/3 innings out of the bullpen.

More About Marinaccio’s Career

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 05: Ron Marinaccio #97 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on May 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Yankees selected Marinaccio in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Delaware. He went to Toms River North High School in Toms River, New Jersey.

Marinaccio made his big-league debut in 2022 with New York. The right-hander had a successful rookie season, recording a 2.05 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 44 innings across 40 outings.

Even though Marinaccio had a strong rookie season, he had several Triple-A stints during the year. There’s a good chance he would’ve made the Yankees’ 2022 postseason roster if he hadn’t been placed on the injured list with a right shin stress reaction on Oct. 3, 2022.

In 2023, Marinaccio recorded a 3.99 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings over 45 outings for the Yankees.

In his final season with New York, 2024, Marinaccio logged just 23 1/3 innings in 16 appearances, recording a 3.86 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 25 strikeouts. He spent most of the season in Triple-A.

The Yankees designated Marinaccio for assignment on Sept. 20, 2024. Three days later, the Chicago White Sox claimed him off waivers.

Marinaccio never pitched in the majors for the White Sox. Chicago designated the right-hander for assignment on Jan. 21, 2025. Three days later, the White Sox traded him to the Padres in exchange for cash.

Marinaccio spent most of the 2025 season pitching for San Diego’s Triple-A affiliate. He threw just 10 2/3 innings across seven appearances for the Padres last season, recording a strong 0.84 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and 12 strikeouts.

The former Yankee right-hander competed in the 2026 World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Italy. He surrendered just one run on one hit (home run) and no walks with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings across three outings for the Italians.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees 3-Year Player Cut By Current MLB Team

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