3-Year New York Yankees Player Cut By Current MLB Team

The San Diego Padres have designated three-year New York Yankees right-hander Ron Marinaccio for assignment, according to the reliever’s transactions log on MLB.com.

San Diego designated Marinaccio for assignment to make room for right-hander Randy Vásquez, whom the Padres just reinstated from the 15-day injured list.

3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Ron Marinaccio Cut By San Diego Padres

Marinaccio has had a rough season. In 47 innings across 33 outings, the right-hander has posted a 4.79 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP, 18.7% strikeout rate and 8.9% walk rate.

Marinaccio made the headlines last month for receiving a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine after intentionally throwing at Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson.

More About Ron Marinaccio’s Career

The Yankees drafted Marinaccio in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Delaware. He attended Toms River North High School in Toms River, New Jersey.

Marinaccio made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Yankees. He had a strong rookie season, posting a 2.05 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 44 innings across 40 appearances.

Even though Marinaccio had a strong rookie year, he had several Triple-A stints during the season. There’s a strong chance he would’ve made the 2022 postseason roster if he hadn’t been placed on the IL with a right shin stress reaction on Oct. 3, 2022.

In 2023, Marinaccio recorded a 3.99 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings over 45 appearances for New York.

In his final season with the Yankees, 2024, Marinaccio threw just 23 1/3 innings in 16 outings, posting a 3.86 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 25 strikeouts. He spent most of the year in Triple-A.

The Yankees designated Marinaccio for assignment on Sept. 20, 2024. Three days later, the Chicago White Sox claimed Marinaccio.

Marinaccio never pitched in the majors for Chicago. The White Sox designated him for assignment on Jan. 21, 2025. Three days later, Chicago traded the right-hander to San Diego in exchange for cash.

Marinaccio spent most of the 2025 season in Triple-A. He threw just 10 2/3 innings across seven appearances for San Diego last year, posting a strong 0.84 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and 12 strikeouts.

The former Yankee competed in the 2026 World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Italy. He allowed just one run on one hit (home run) and no walks with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings over three outings for the Italians.

Given Marinaccio’s past success, it seems likely there will be at least one team interested in his services now that he’s off the Padres’ active roster.