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4-Year MLB Catcher Still Playing For New York Yankees Minor League Team

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BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 29: Ali Sánchez #20 of the Toronto Blue Jays moves from catcher to pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning in game one of a split doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 29, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 9-4 loss on Tuesday.

4-Year Catcher Still Playing For Yankees Minor Leagues

GettyAli Sanchez #29 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that Ali Sánchez is currently playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees (SWB RailRiders).

He is batting .233 with 28 hits, six home runs and 11 RBI’s in 38 games.

Sanchez’s MLB Career

Getty Ali Sánchez #47 of the Miami Marlins looks to the dugout requesting a review of a play at the plate during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 4, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sánchez has spent time with the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox over four seasons.

He most recently appeared in an MLB game during the 2025 season (with Boston).

In 2024, Sánchez played a career-high 31 games for the Marlins.

GettyCalvin Faucher #53 and Ali Sánchez #47 of the Miami Marlins talk at the end of the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 25, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sánchez has yet to appear in a game for the Yankees (but was with the team in Spring Training).

Over 50 career MLB games, the 29-year-old is batting .183 with 22 hits, four RBI’s, seven runs and two stolen bases.

That said, catching depth is very important, so there is always the possibility he could get called up.

@YankeeSource wrote (on May 18): “JC Escarra is hitting .192/.272/.315 across 147 PA in two seasons. He’s good defensively, but the Yankees need to try something else besides Wells/Escarra and hope it works out. Ali Sánchez might not be a bad idea, but that would put another catcher on the roster. They just can’t have McMahon and Wells in the lineup at the same time, along with an erratic Trent Grisham.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyCam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees reacts on the mound with teammates Austin Wells #28 (L) and Anthony Volpe #11 prior to being removed from a game against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 02, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees come into Tuesday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-24 record in 60 games.

They are 0.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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4-Year MLB Catcher Still Playing For New York Yankees Minor League Team

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