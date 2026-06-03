4-Year MLB Catcher Still Playing For New York Yankees Minor League Team

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 9-4 loss on Tuesday.

4-Year Catcher Still Playing For Yankees Minor Leagues

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that Ali Sánchez is currently playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees (SWB RailRiders).

He is batting .233 with 28 hits, six home runs and 11 RBI’s in 38 games.

Sanchez’s MLB Career

Sánchez has spent time with the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox over four seasons.

He most recently appeared in an MLB game during the 2025 season (with Boston).

In 2024, Sánchez played a career-high 31 games for the Marlins.

Sánchez has yet to appear in a game for the Yankees (but was with the team in Spring Training).

Over 50 career MLB games, the 29-year-old is batting .183 with 22 hits, four RBI’s, seven runs and two stolen bases.

That said, catching depth is very important, so there is always the possibility he could get called up.

@YankeeSource wrote (on May 18): “JC Escarra is hitting .192/.272/.315 across 147 PA in two seasons. He’s good defensively, but the Yankees need to try something else besides Wells/Escarra and hope it works out. Ali Sánchez might not be a bad idea, but that would put another catcher on the roster. They just can’t have McMahon and Wells in the lineup at the same time, along with an erratic Trent Grisham.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Tuesday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-24 record in 60 games.

They are 0.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.