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4-Year New York Yankees Player Still Playing In Minor Leagues

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 09: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the ninth inning at Comerica Park on April 09, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees lost the first game of their series with the Boston Red Sox by a score of 5-3.

They will continue action on Saturday night in the Bronx.

4-Year Yankees Player Still Playing In Minor Leagues

GettyOswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that Oswaldo Cabrera is currently playing in Triple-A (for the Yankees’ affiliate).

He is batting .223 with 45 hits, four home runs, 28 RBI’s, 24 runs and five stolen bases in 54 games.

@cai_rogers7 of Just Baseball wrote (on May 19): “Oswaldo Cabrera crushes this 97.7 mph sinker, sending it way over the RF wall, his 4th homer of the year!! 100.5 mph off the bat and an estimated 397 feet for old friend Waldo!!”

Cabrera’s MLB Career

GettyOswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees in action against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on July 06, 2024 in in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Cabrera made his MLB debut during the 2022 season.

In 2024, he batted .247 with 74 hits, eight home runs, 36 RBI’s, 47 runs and four stolen bases in 108 games.

Joe Randazzo of Yankees OnSI wrote (on August 14, 2024): “The numbers aren’t there for Cabrera, but he never takes plays off. A solid bench piece for the Yankees, who always gives max effort. He would be a fun ball player if he ever turned it around.”

GettyOswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning in Game One of the Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 05, 2024 in New York City.

Cabrera has spent all four years of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Over 301 career games, the 27-year-old is batting .234 with 201 hits, 20 home runs, 95 RBI’s, 120 runs and 15 stolen bases.

He could be an intriguing player for the Yankees to call up at some point this season.

Yankees After Friday’s Loss

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks to home plate during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 29, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

The Yankees dropped to 37-26 in 63 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 18-12 in 30 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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4-Year New York Yankees Player Still Playing In Minor Leagues

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