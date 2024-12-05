5 Key Takeaways From Yankees’ 90 Minute Zoom Call With Max Fried

Max Fried

The New York Yankees stepped up their pursuit of pitching upgrades for the 2025 season on Tuesday. The team’s top brass held a 90-minute Zoom call with former Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried, an eight-year veteran and two-time All Star who is considered one of the top pitching acquisitions on the free agent market.

The Zoom call was revealed by Yankees television broadcaster and sports talk radio host Michael Kay on Wednesday. The remote meeting is said to have taken place on Tuesday.

“The Yankees had a 90 minute Zoom call with Max Fried yesterday, and it supposedly went very well,” Kay said, on his radio show’s X (formerly Twitter) account. “Somebody who’s on the Fried side said that Max really really liked them and apparently they’re going to have another meeting as well”

What is the importance of a the Yankees’ Zoom call with the 30-year-old Los Angeles native? Here are five key takeaways.

Yankees Are Pursuing ‘Plan B’ if They Fail to Get Soto

It’s not exactly news to say that by far the biggest prize in the free agent sweepstakes this offseason is Juan Soto, a once-in-a-generation level hitter. Soto played the 2024 season for the Yankees, with at least. five teams in pursuit, all of whom have the resources to meet Soto’s contract demands which could total between $600 million and $700 million, only one team will end up with him. If that team is not the Yankees, they will understandably feel pressure to land another big money free agent. Fried would fit that bill.

Yankees Want to Block Arch-Rival Boston Red Sox

After five mostly dormant years in the free agent market, the Boston Red Sox appear to be back in the game — in a big way. Some reports have called the Red Sox, who have a lengthy history of Dominican superstars, the favorites to land Soto, a Dominican Republic native. But that’s not all. Numerous media reports have stated that even if they win the Soto sweepstakes, the Red Sox may not be done, and may also look to sign a pitcher such as Fried. By meeting with Fried, the Yankees may be trying to block the Red Sox from making a splash in the American League East.

Possible Prelude to Trading Carlos Rodon

Before the 2023 season, the Yankees signed former Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants lefty Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract. But they found themselves quickly disappointed. He showed up in 2023 with an injury, and while rehabbing injured himself again. He reportedly refused to work with Matt Blake, the team’s pitching coach, as well. Though he started pitching more consistently in the second half of 2024, the Yankees may see paying out the next four years of his contract as too much of a risk, and would rather ship him out and replace him with Fried.

Fried Could Be a Plan B — For Corbin Burnes

Former Baltimore Orioles right Corbin Burnes is widely regarded as the second-most valuable free agent on the market, behind Soto. The Yankees have reportedly held a Zoom meeting with Burnes as well. The right handed ace would likely be the Yankees first choice to sign as a free agent pitcher, but talking with Fried gives them a backup plan.

The Yankees Are Going For it in 2025

While they haven’t signed any of the big name free agents yet, the Yankees appear extremely active, not only inquiring about but meeting face to face, even if by Zoom, with three of the five top-ranked free agents currently available. One thing, then, seems certain. After their frustrating five-game loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2020 World Series, the Yankees appear to be going all-in to win a 28th championship for the franchise in 2025.