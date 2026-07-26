5 Players Emerge as Potential Yankees Trade Targets: Report

The MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3 is approaching, and one team that could be actively looking to bolster its roster is the New York Yankees.

The Yankees have primarily targeted bullpen pitchers and catchers, but with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and now Cody Bellinger on the IL, they could also turn their attention to the outfield.

5 Potential Trade Targets Emerge for Yankees

Shortly after news broke that Bellinger was heading to the IL, Jon Heyman of the New York Post mentioned five names outside of Luis Robert Jr., whom the Yankees are reportedly “leery” of acquiring, who could become possible targets.

Those five players are Lane Thomas, Spencer Steer, Jo Adell, Jorge Soler, and George Springer if they become available.

All of them are currently on teams expected to be sellers at the deadline, with the exception of perhaps Springer.

Yankees may seek a righty hitting OF but seem leery about Luis Robert Jr. after his injury troubles. Some other possibilities (if available): Lane Thomas, Spencer Steer, Jo Adell, Jorge Soler, George Springer — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 26, 2026

For the time being, the Yankees have called up Spencer Jones as the corresponding move for Bellinger’s placement on the IL.

Yankees Right Now

New York, despite the skid it endured at the end of June and into early July, has rallied together despite the injuries across the roster.

The Yankees enter Sunday night’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies riding a three-game winning streak and holding a 59-45 overall record.

They sit second in the AL East, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 2.5 games. If the season ended today, New York would host a Wild Card three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.