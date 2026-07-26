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5 Players Emerge as Potential Yankees Trade Targets: Report

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3 is approaching, and one team that could be actively looking to bolster its roster is the New York Yankees.

The Yankees have primarily targeted bullpen pitchers and catchers, but with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and now Cody Bellinger on the IL, they could also turn their attention to the outfield.

5 Potential Trade Targets Emerge for Yankees

Shortly after news broke that Bellinger was heading to the IL, Jon Heyman of the New York Post mentioned five names outside of Luis Robert Jr., whom the Yankees are reportedly “leery” of acquiring, who could become possible targets.

Those five players are Lane Thomas, Spencer Steer, Jo Adell, Jorge Soler, and George Springer if they become available.

All of them are currently on teams expected to be sellers at the deadline, with the exception of perhaps Springer.

For the time being, the Yankees have called up Spencer Jones as the corresponding move for Bellinger’s placement on the IL.

Yankees Right Now

New York, despite the skid it endured at the end of June and into early July, has rallied together despite the injuries across the roster.

The Yankees enter Sunday night’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies riding a three-game winning streak and holding a 59-45 overall record.

They sit second in the AL East, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 2.5 games. If the season ended today, New York would host a Wild Card three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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5 Players Emerge as Potential Yankees Trade Targets: Report

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