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Alex Rodriguez’s Former Yankees Teammate Still A Free Agent After Release

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NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Chris Martin #57 of the New York Yankees celebrates the final out of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays earning his first save of the season at Yankee Stadium on April 28, 2015 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees are playing the first game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They most recently won two out of three games against the New York Mets (in the Bronx).

Alex Rodriguez’s Former Teammate Still A Free Agent

GettyChris Martin #57 of the New York Yankees exits the game as he is relieved by manager Joe Girardi #28 as John Ryan Murphy #66 looks on in the eighth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 4, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees pitcher (who recently became a free agent) is still available.

Chris Martin was released by the Texas Rangers last month.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Texas Rangers released RHP Chris Martin.”

GettyChris Martin #31 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on May 30, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Martin is in the middle of his 11th season pitching at the MLB level.

He had gone 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 16 games for the Rangers this year.

Looking At Martin’s Yankees Stint

GettyChris Martin #33 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the New York Mets during interleague play on September 19, 2015 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Martin was picked in the 21st round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie year (2014) with the Colorado Rockies.

Ahead of the 2015 season, they traded him to the Yankees.

GettyChris Martin #57 of the New York Yankees reacts as he is pulled from the game against the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning on May 8, 2015 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Martin appeared in 24 games for the Yankees that season.

He went 0-2 with a 5.66 ERA.

During that year, Martin got to be teammates with MLB legends such as Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira and CC Sabathia.

Other Stops For Martin

GettyPitcher Chris Martin #55 of the Boston Red Sox shouts out after the final out of their 6-2 win over the New York Yankees in game one of a doubleheader at Fenway Park on June 18, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

In addition to the Rangers, Rockies and Yankees, Martin has also spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2021 World Series Champion has gone 19-25 with a 3.53 ERA in 434 career games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Alex Rodriguez’s Former Yankees Teammate Still A Free Agent After Release

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