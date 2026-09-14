NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Chris Martin #57 of the New York Yankees celebrates the final out of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays earning his first save of the season at Yankee Stadium on April 28, 2015 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The 2021 World Series Champion has gone 19-25 with a 3.53 ERA in 434 career games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Monday night, the New York Yankees are playing the first game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.They most recently won two out of three games against the New York Mets (in the Bronx).Alex Rodriguez’s Former Teammate Still A Free AgentWith the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former […]
Alex Rodriguez’s Former Yankees Teammate Still A Free Agent After Release