Alex Rodriguez’s Former Yankees Teammate Still A Free Agent After Release

On Monday night, the New York Yankees are playing the first game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They most recently won two out of three games against the New York Mets (in the Bronx).

Alex Rodriguez’s Former Teammate Still A Free Agent

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees pitcher (who recently became a free agent) is still available.

Chris Martin was released by the Texas Rangers last month.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Texas Rangers released RHP Chris Martin.”

Martin is in the middle of his 11th season pitching at the MLB level.

He had gone 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 16 games for the Rangers this year.

Looking At Martin’s Yankees Stint

Martin was picked in the 21st round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie year (2014) with the Colorado Rockies.

Ahead of the 2015 season, they traded him to the Yankees.

Martin appeared in 24 games for the Yankees that season.

He went 0-2 with a 5.66 ERA.

During that year, Martin got to be teammates with MLB legends such as Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira and CC Sabathia.

Other Stops For Martin

In addition to the Rangers, Rockies and Yankees, Martin has also spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2021 World Series Champion has gone 19-25 with a 3.53 ERA in 434 career games.