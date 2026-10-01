Aaron Boone Addresses New York Yankees’ Game 1 Starter for ALDS

The New York Yankees secured a massive 9-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series.

Boston is now eliminated. And the Yankees have punched their ticket to the ALDS beginning Saturday at Tropicana Field. They’ll take on the Tampa Bay Rays in what will be a best-of-five series.

Aaron Boone Speaks on Potential Game 1 Starter

After New York’s victory, Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the team’s plans for Saturday’s series opener. While he declined to give a definitive answer, it seems the decision is down to either RHP Gerrit Cole or LHP Carlos Rodon.

“Gerrit’s lined up for that. Carlos is very much in play for that. We have a ton of confidence in both guys,” Boone said postgame.

Aaron Boone declined to name a Game 1 SP. “Gerrit’s lined up for that. Carlos is very much in play for that. We have a ton of confidence in both guys.” #Yankees — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) October 1, 2026

Schlittler or Fried would likely follow those two. Or if they drop Game 1, Boone could decide to put Schlittler out there in Game 2 since it wouldn’t take place until Monday night.

As for Tampa Bay, they have already named their Game 1 starter, making the decision to send out RHP Drew Rasmussen.

Boone Praises Yankees’ Rotation

New York has boasted the best rotation in baseball pretty much all season long. And through two dominant postseason outings by Cam Schlittler and Max Fried, they’ve backed up those claims. Boone also loves where the starting group is at right now.

“That’s been the biggest strength for us throughout the year. It sustained us, it got us through some difficult times,” Boone said via SNY Yankees. “That’s one of the ways we’re going to have to do it, relying on the strength of those guys.”