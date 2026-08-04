Aaron Boone Announces George Lombard Jr. Decision During Cardinals Series

Following a 13-7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night, the Yankees made a string of roster moves.

The team announced it was calling up top prospect George Lombard Jr. To create roster space for him and recently acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos, the Yankees optioned outfielder Jasson Domínguez and shortstop Anthony Volpe to Triple-A.

Aaron Boone Announces Lombard Jr. News

During his weekly appearance on “Talkin’ Yanks” with Jomboy Media on Tuesday morning, Boone revealed that Lombard Jr. will be in the starting lineup Tuesday night and shared where he’ll hit and play.

The rookie will make his MLB debut at shortstop and bat eighth in the lineup.

Boone also said the Yankees plan to give Lombard Jr. plenty of opportunities. When asked whether the rookie could play any position besides shortstop, Boone replied, “We’ll see.”

George Lombard Jr. will bat eighth playing shortstop tonight pic.twitter.com/QNfn2sPDJD — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 4, 2026

Lombard Jr.’s Minor League Stats

Lombard Jr. is a prospect Yankees fans have been clamoring to see in the majors over the past few weeks, especially given the inconsistency at shortstop.

This season, he has logged 289 at-bats at Triple-A, recording 65 runs, 82 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases while batting .284 with a .909 OPS.

Across his minor league career, Lombard Jr. has totaled 1,232 at-bats, 302 hits, 26 home runs, and 133 RBIs. The Yankees selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter Tuesday night 63-50 and sit second in the AL East, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 3.5 games while holding a 2.0-game lead over the surging Boston Red Sox.

If the season ended today, New York would host the Red Sox in a best-of-three American League Wild Card Series in the Bronx.