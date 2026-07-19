Aaron Boone’s Latest Anthony Volpe Comments Get Yankees Fans Talking

The New York Yankees are gearing up for a doubleheader on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers after Saturday’s game was postponed.

On Friday, New York carried a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning before giving it away in a 2-1 loss.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe was not in the lineup and remains one of the Yankees’ most debated players, with fans continuing to question how the team should use him. For now, however, manager Aaron Boone doesn’t appear interested in making any major changes.

Boone’s Latest Comments on Volpe

Reporters asked Boone on Saturday whether he would consider moving Volpe to a position other than shortstop to give him more consistent playing time, as Volpe has continued to split time with Jose Caballero this season.

Boone doesn’t appear ready to make that move. Instead, he said he would rather rely on Caballero’s versatility and shift him around the field when he wants Volpe in the lineup.

“I view Caballero’s versatility right now, because of the experience, so on the days I want to do something like that, I can move Caballero and then play Anthony at short,” Boone said. “When [Grisham] came back, and McMahon, we got a little more whole, so it changed the shortstop situation a little bit.”

Aaron Boone was asked if there has been thought to playing Anthony Volpe at other positions given how little he’s been playing: “I view Caballero’s versatility right now, because of the experience, so on the days I want to do something like that, I can move Caballero and then… pic.twitter.com/tG6qH8bhKf — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) July 18, 2026

Yankees Fans React on Social Media

Boone’s comments, along with his reluctance to make a change, sparked plenty of discussion among Yankees fans on social media — something the longtime manager is certainly used to by now.

@TomClark20: “Why can’t this organization accept the fact Volpe has been a bust?”

@bluezkittlez: “Still forcing this… The organization needs to make peace with the fact that Volpes’s been a bust.”

@003a04f8c2054b7: “It’s a total disgrace of an answer and treatment of Volpe.”

@JefGorsky: “If ignorance was a video, this would be it.”