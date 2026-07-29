Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Notable Update on Injured Pitcher

Carlos Lagrange remains a long shot to factor into the New York Yankees’ season, but his recovery timeline is moving in the right direction, and that alone keeps a door open heading into August.

The top pitching prospect, diagnosed with a capsular sprain in his right shoulder on July 3, has resumed throwing on flat ground after roughly a four-week shutdown, about two weeks shorter than the Yankees originally projected for his recovery.

A Faster Start to His Throwing Progression

Lagrange was transitioning from starter to reliever to help New York’s bullpen in the second half. He still has significant ground to cover before becoming a realistic option. Manager Aaron Boone remained cautious when asked whether the right-hander could enter the roster conversation later this season.

“We’ll see,” Boone said Tuesday before the Yankees’ 3-2 win over the White Sox when asked if he expected Lagrange to become a consideration at some point this season. “He has started throwing again, so you never know for sure. But we’ll just listen to his arm and body and hopefully, as he starts his throwing progression, things go well and he puts himself in position to be in the conversation. But impossible to know right now.”

Lagrange shared footage of a throwing session on social media Tuesday, offering the first public glimpse of his recovery. He has not pitched for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since June 28, shortly before the shoulder issue was diagnosed, leaving his potential return timeline uncertain.

Trade Deadline Looms Over His Path Forward

New York is still expected to add at least one high-leverage reliever before Monday’s trade deadline. Lagrange’s name could factor into potential trade packages depending on what the front office prioritizes. If he isn’t included in a deal, his rehab progress becomes something worth tracking as a potential midseason addition to the bullpen picture.

One target reportedly on the Yankees’ radar is closer Mason Miller. Boone was asked directly about Miller’s potential availability and offered a measured response.

“He’s probably as good as is out there right now in that role,” Boone said.

Yankees Add Depth at Triple-A

Separately, New York signed veteran catcher Christian Bethancourt to a minor league deal Tuesday, assigning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for organizational depth. The 34-year-old has appeared in 427 career major league games and was batting .262 with a .775 OPS in 59 games at Triple-A with the Chicago Cubs organization this season.

Final Word for the Yankees

Carlos Lagrange isn’t close to pitching meaningful innings for New York yet. But an ahead-of-schedule return to throwing is a small, real positive sign. Whether he ends up as trade capital or a late-season bullpen wild card likely depends on what New York decides over the next week.

Either way, his rehab just became worth watching again.

Progress.