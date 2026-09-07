Aaron Boone Drops Blunt Quote on Jasson Dominguez After Yankees Loss

The New York Yankees fell 4-3 to the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon, dropping two of three games in the series.

San Diego scored three of its four runs in the first inning, with the first three batters all hitting solo home runs off right-hander Gerrit Cole.

New York made a late push, but it ultimately wasn’t enough. One of the biggest postgame storylines centered on outfielder Jasson Dominguez, who the Yankees recently recalled from Triple-A.

Dominguez made a brutal error in the second inning while starting in right field. On a routine single hit directly toward him, he failed to make the play, allowing the ball to roll to the wall and turning the single into a triple.

A brutal error from Jasson Dominguez turns a single into a triple pic.twitter.com/frbRfSCFNH — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 6, 2026

The Yankees escaped the inning without allowing a run, but Dominguez’s struggles in the outfield remained a major talking point after the game.

Aaron Boone Drops Blunt Quote on Dominguez

During his postgame interview, Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave a blunt response when asked about Dominguez’s second-inning error.

“He missed it,” Boone said after a long pause. “That’s what happened. Obviously, a play you gotta make. Didn’t make it.”

Looking at the Yankees

Dominguez made his Yankees debut in 2023, and while he’s had some strong moments, he hasn’t consistently lived up to the expectations that came with his prospect status.

His struggles in the outfield have certainly contributed to those concerns, especially after Sunday’s costly error.

As for New York, the Yankees are 81-62 overall and will have Monday off before beginning a series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

They trail the Tampa Bay Rays by four games for first place in both the AL East and the American League. If the season ended today, the Yankees would hold the top Wild Card spot.