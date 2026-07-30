Aaron Boone Faces Backlash After Comments on Ali Sanchez’s Costly Error

The New York Yankees picked up wins on both Monday and Tuesday to open their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox and appeared to be on their way to a third straight victory Wednesday night.

However, after blowing a 4-0 lead, the Yankees found themselves clinging to a 5-4 advantage in the 11th inning with two outs and a runner on third.

Rather than simply trying to retire the batter, catcher Ali Sanchez attempted a throw to third after a pitch. The throw sailed past third baseman Ryan McMahon and into the outfield, allowing the tying run to score.

Chicago went on to win 6-5 in 12 innings, and Sanchez was charged with an error on the play.

Aaron Boone’s Comments on the Play

Boone, as he often does, defended Sanchez’s decision to throw to third in that situation.

“Just gotta have a good throw. Just playing catch, so we’re big leaguers, and we’re not gonna not do things,” Boone said after the game.

Aaron Boone didn’t have an issue with Ali Sanchez throwing to third. He says the Yankees have to do a better job “playing catch” (via @YESNetwork) https://t.co/6heMhKRJuv pic.twitter.com/L9RaagR0kb — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 30, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

Boone is a former player, and that experience has helped shape him into a players’ manager, one who is widely respected inside the Yankees clubhouse.

However, many fans believe he doesn’t hold players accountable often enough and he faced major backlash for his remarks Wednesday night.

“Boone you remain a complete [explicit]. No reason in the world to make that wild throw. The runner was already back. It’s your thinking that has ruined the team,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “It was a terrible decision and a terrible throw by Sanchez. Just say it, Boone! This constant patting the players on the butt and never calling anybody out is infuriating.”

A third fan wrote, “Boone is part of the problem. Never going to win it all with him babying the players like this.”

“I get taking up for your players, but a great coach would have simply said he made a mistake and it was addressed with him. Horrible loss in a game they could have or should have won!” another fan commented.