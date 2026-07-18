Aaron Boone Faces Backlash Over Gerrit Cole Decision in Yankees Loss

The New York Yankees held a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers entering the seventh inning of Friday night’s series opener in the Bronx.

However, a late-game decision by manager Aaron Boone proved costly. After Gerrit Cole walked the leadoff batter, Boone visited the mound but elected to leave his starter in the game despite Cole already sitting at 96 pitches.

On the very next pitch sequence, Max Muncy launched a two-run home run to give the Dodgers the lead.

Los Angeles held on for a 2-1 victory.

Boone Takes Responsibility

After the game, Boone took responsibility and admitted he probably should have pulled Cole during his first trip to the mound.

“I probably should’ve grabbed him there,” Boone said postgame. “That’s on me. Sometimes you’ve got to take it out of their hands.”

Cole said he was trying to keep the pitch below the strike zone against Muncy, but the Dodgers slugger simply put a great swing on it. Cole finished with 6.0 innings pitched, allowing two earned runs while striking out eight.

Fans React on Social Media

As expected, Yankees fans quickly criticized Boone on social media for leaving Cole in the game.

@8thwnderr: “In hindsight he should’ve been fired a long time ago.”

@richcarce: “Boone against the top teams is men against boys and he’s not the men. Out managed every single time.”

@DeweyRanda17445: “He was scared to Cross Cole. … horrible Manager.”

@JackGuberm91920: “He’s lost three games this way. Otherwise we would be in first place. Every year it’s the same thing,”

@DavidWalsh888: “A lesson he should have learned years ago. He has ZERO feel for the game.”

Yankees’ Upcoming Schedule

New York continues its three-game series against the Dodgers on Saturday with Ryan Weathers on the mound before Cam Schlittler gets the start in Sunday’s series finale.

After wrapping up the weekend series, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx for a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates beginning Monday night.