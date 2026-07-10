Yankees GM Brian Cashman Makes Strong Statement About Aaron Boone’s job Security

Fans of the New York Yankees who were hoping this most recent summer swoon would result in Aaron Boone losing his job will be disappointed by Brian Cashman’s quotes Thursday.

The longtime Yankees general manager issued a vote of confidence for the embattled manager, even after they have fallen out of first place in the American League East while losing 15 of their past 20 games.

The Yankees have finished under .500 in June in three straight years, but their play has not picked up in July either. They are just 3-5 in the month and dropped five of their first seven before rebounding with a huge 12-4 win over the first-place Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Brian Cashman has Confidence in Aaron Boone

Despite a 55-38 Pythagorean win-loss record from Baseball Reference, the Yankees are underachieving. They are just nine games over .500 entering their final series before the All-Star break, even though they have an AL-best plus-85 run differential.

But Cashman doesn’t think any of that is Boone’s fault.

“I think he’s a very hard worker, very well connected,” Cashman said, according to The Athletic. “I think he’s prepared. I think he’s pulling every lever he possibly can. Nothing more than I’ve said before.”

Boone, of course, has heard much of the criticism from fans. Many feel he is Cashman’s ‘yes’ man, too positive and lacks the requisite baseball acumen — even though his father Bob and grandfather Ray were both major-league managers.

But Aaron still boasts a .581 win% and has made the playoffs in seven of his eight seasons at the helm. He, of course, guided the Yankees to the World Series in 2024, and they have been to the ALCS three times in his eight seasons.

The Yankees are still the favorites to win the American League and have the second-shortest odds to win the World Series behind only the two-time reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brian Cashman put the Onus on the Players

The Yankees offense is scuffling without captain and three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge and superstar DH Giancarlo Stanton, each of whom is on the injured list.

Cashman acknowledged those losses and the fact the players around them are not quite delivering in Judge and Stanton’s absences.

“Our players are very good at what they do. Just not playing well right now. That’s just the honest assessment,” Cashman said. “We just haven’t played well for three weeks now, and it’s extremely frustrating when that’s going on.”

Cashman and Boone have appeared in lockstep over their nine-year tenure together, and fans — especially older fans — get frustrated by their seeming lack of urgency. They want George Steinbrenner’s fire, where he could make a trade or a fire a manager on a whim.

But Cashman worked under George Steinbrenner for 14 seasons until the late Yankees owner died in 2010. He understands the urgency but also has a modern and measured approach to a marathon 162-game season.

“We want it to stop yesterday,” Cashman said. “But the only way to stop it is to go out there and pull down a victory on a consistent basis.”