Aaron Boone Gives Major Anthony Volpe Update After Yankees Demotion

The New York Yankees made a string of roster moves following their 13-7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

To create roster space for their recent trade additions and top prospect George Lombard Jr., the Yankees optioned outfielder Jasson Domínguez and shortstop Anthony Volpe to Triple-A.

Speaking on “Talkin’ Yanks” on Tuesday morning, Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave a major update on Volpe as he heads back to the minor leagues.

Boone’s Update on Volpe

With Lombard Jr. joining the roster at shortstop and Jose Caballero also capable of playing the position, it has become increasingly important for Volpe to show he can play elsewhere if needed.

Boone revealed that while Volpe will continue playing shortstop in the minors, he will also begin getting reps at second base, a move that appears long overdue four years into his MLB career.

Aaron Boone says Anthony Volpe will get time at shortstop and second base in the minors pic.twitter.com/I6SBLs0xzH — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 4, 2026

Volpe’s 2026 Season

Volpe began the season on the injured list and spent time in the minor leagues before returning to the Yankees, but he has never found any real rhythm, which has been the story of his young career.

He’s slashing .240/.322/.646 across 56 games with 41 hits, one home run, and 19 RBIs. Across his career, he’s batting .224 with 53 home runs and 211 RBIs in 528 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter Tuesday night 63-50, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 3.5 games in the AL East while holding a 2.0-game lead over the surging Boston Red Sox.

If the season ended today, New York would hold the top American League Wild Card spot and host the Red Sox in a best-of-three Wild Card Series in the Bronx.

New York will play two more games against St. Louis before beginning a three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.