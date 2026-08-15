Aaron Boone Hints at Change Coming to Yankees Amid Latest Struggles

The New York Yankees lost 4-1 Saturday, dropping the series against the Toronto Blue Jays despite one more game remaining Sunday.

New York has pitched fairly well across the board. However, the team’s struggles are clear, and they stem from the offense.

The Yankees have scored just two combined runs over their last three games. While they’ve had some outlier performances in which they’ve erupted offensively, they’ve ranked among baseball’s worst offensive teams for much of the season. Those struggles have become more noticeable since Aaron Judge went on the IL more than two months ago.

Aaron Boone Hints at Lineup Change

While speaking to the media after the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was candid about the team’s struggles at the plate. He also hinted that changes could come to his lineup moving forward.

Boone noted that he’s tried to make the lineup “a little heavier” from night to night, but nothing seems to be working.

Boone said he may “shake up the order a little bit here and there,” according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

The Yankees manager also said he’s been “grinding on [making the Yankees lineup] a little heavier night in and night out right now.”

Aaron Boone reflects on the Yankees’ offensive struggles after Saturday’s contest against the Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/s3avmR38oG — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 15, 2026

Boone Still a Believer in Yankees Offense

He followed that up by saying he still believes in the players in the locker room, but they have to fix the problem.

“We know we gotta be better,” Boone said of the offense. “This is who we got. These are our guys, and I continue to believe, wholeheartedly, looking at these names, they’re all capable of doing really big things for us. But we gotta go do it. We can talk all about that, but we gotta go make it happen.”